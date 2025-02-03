Malaysia Records Highest Tourist Arrivals to Indonesia in 2024, Swiss Spend Most

Arnoldus Kristanus
February 3, 2025 | 6:11 pm
Foreign tourists in Indonesia. The number of foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia reached 13.9 million in 2024, marking a 19 percent increase from 2023, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). (Antara/Novrian Arbi)
Foreign tourists in Indonesia. The number of foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia reached 13.9 million in 2024, marking a 19 percent increase from 2023, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). (Antara/Novrian Arbi)

Jakarta. The number of foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia reached 13.9 million in 2024, marking a 19 percent increase from 2023, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

“The number of international tourist visits in 2024 represents the highest achievement in the last five years, since 2020. However, it is still lower than in 2019, before the pandemic, which saw 16.1 million visits,” said Acting Head of the BPS, Amalia Adinggar Widyasanti, on Monday.

In terms of nationality distribution, Malaysia recorded the highest number of international visitors, with 2.2 million (16.4 percent). This was followed by Australia with 1.6 million (12 percent) and Singapore with 1.4 million (10.1 percent).

Compared to the previous year, international tourists from Malaysia increased by 19.83 percent, while Singapore saw a slight decrease of 0.45 percent, and Australia grew by 16.77 percent.

“International tourists from Malaysia entered through Batam, while those from Australia mostly arrived via Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali,” she added.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, international tourists spent an average of $1,287.33 per visit. The average length of stay for these tourists in the fourth quarter was 10 nights. The highest spending went to accommodation and food and beverages, which accounted for 57.49 percent of their total expenditures.

“On average, in 2024, international tourists spent $1,391.85 during their stay in Indonesia,” she said, adding that European tourists were recorded to spend an average of $2,009.50 per visit in 2024.

The top spenders were tourists from Switzerland, with an average expenditure of US$ 2,194.35 per visit. Following Switzerland, tourists from the United States spent US$ 2,183.58, Austria US$ 2,175.82, Belgium US$ 2,148.78, and Russia US$ 2,113.85.

African tourists stayed the longest, with an average stay of 15 days, spending an average of $1,062 per visit. 

The reasons for international tourists visiting Indonesia varied. The majority, 75.2 percent, came for vacation, followed by business at 9.22 percent, and other personal reasons at 15.59 percent. Hotel accommodation was the most popular choice for international tourists during their stay, at 70.55 percent.

