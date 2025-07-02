Malioboro Adds Smoking Areas to Keep Tourism Flowing Amid Smoke-Free Rules

Olena Wibisana
July 2, 2025 | 8:36 pm
The Yogyakarta city government has launched designated smoking areas along Malioboro shopping street on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Olena Wibisana)
The Yogyakarta city government has launched designated smoking areas along Malioboro shopping street on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Olena Wibisana)

Yogyakarta. The Yogyakarta city government has launched designated smoking areas along Malioboro shopping street, the city’s most visited destination.

The initiative was marked by Mayor Hasto Wardoyo installing a smoking area plaque on Wednesday, signaling a formal start to a plan aimed at organizing smoking zones while maintaining Malioboro’s appeal to tourists.

Malioboro, a vibrant street known for its traditional markets, street food, and cultural attractions, is a key tourism hub in Yogyakarta, attracting both domestic and international visitors. The city has enforced a smoke-free policy in the area under Yogyakarta Regional Regulation No. 2 of 2017, with violators facing fines of up to Rp7.5 million (around $450) or a maximum of one month in jail.

Mayor Hasto said the city has identified 22 potential locations for smoking areas, with 14 currently operational and compliant with health and safety standards. The remaining sites are still under review to meet regulations.

“We have asked the head of the Health Office to map out suitable points along Malioboro for smoking areas. Currently, we have 14 active spots, but we still need more, especially on the northern side of Malioboro,” Hasto told Beritasatu.com.

Read More:
Strict Reminder: Smoking Along Malioboro Tourist Street Is a Crime

Hasto has given the heads of the Culture and Tourism Office two weeks to coordinate and finalize additional smoking spots, ensuring they are available on both sides of Malioboro Street to accommodate visitors while keeping public areas smoke-free.

“In total, there are 22 designated locations, with 14 fully operational. The rest are in progress to comply with the standards,” he added.

The move comes as the city seeks to create a cleaner, healthier environment for visitors and residents without discouraging tourism in Malioboro, which remains a lifeline for local vendors, artists, and small businesses.

City authorities plan to add staff to monitor and manage these smoking areas to ensure compliance while maintaining the welcoming atmosphere that has made Malioboro one of Yogyakarta’s most iconic tourism corridors.

