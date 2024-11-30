Man Who Bought Banana Art for $6.2 Million Eats It In Hong Kong

Associated Press
November 30, 2024 | 12:51 am
SHARE
File - A woman looks at artist Maurizio Cattelan
File - A woman looks at artist Maurizio Cattelan's piece of art "Comedian" during an auction preview at Sotheby's in New York, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Hong Kong. A cryptocurrency entrepreneur who bought a piece of conceptual art consisting of a simple banana, duct-taped to a wall, for $6.2 million last week ate the fruit in Hong Kong on Friday.

Chinese-born Justin Sun peeled off the duct tape and enjoyed the banana in a press conference held in The Peninsula Hong Kong, one of the city's priciest hotels, in the popular shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui.

“It tastes much better than other bananas. Indeed, quite good," he said.

“Comedian,” by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was a phenomenon when it debuted in 2019 at Art Basel Miami Beach, as festivalgoers tried to make out whether the single yellow piece of fruit affixed to a white wall with silver duct tape was a joke or a cheeky commentary on questionable standards among art collectors. At one point, another artist took the banana off the wall and ate it.

Advertisement

The piece attracted so much attention that it had to be withdrawn from view. But three editions sold for between $120,000 and $150,000, according to the gallery handling sales at the time.

Last week, Sun, founder of cryptocurrency platform TRON, made the winning bid at the Sotheby’s auction in New York. Or, more accurately, Sun purchased a certificate of authenticity that gives him the authority to duct-tape a banana to a wall and call it “Comedian.”

At the time, Sun said in a statement that the piece “represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community.”

"I will personally eat the banana as part of this unique artistic experience, honoring its place in both art history and popular culture,” he said.

The South China Morning Post reported the banana he ate on Friday was bought in Hong Kong.

Sun on Tuesday announced on X he had invested $30 million in World Liberty Financial, which was launched by US President-elect Donald Trump in September as his family's cryptocurrency venture.

Sun said in the post that his platform, TRON, is “committed to making America great again and leading innovation." Following his investment in Trump's venture, he became an advisor of World Liberty Financial.

Last year, Sun was charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission with fraud and other securities law violations. In response, he said on X the complaint “lacks merit."

Tags:
#Arts
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

British Lawmakers Give Initial Approval to A Bill to Allow Terminally Ill Adults to End Their Lives
News 54 minutes ago

British Lawmakers Give Initial Approval to A Bill to Allow Terminally Ill Adults to End Their Lives

 Opponents said it would put vulnerable people at risk of being coerced to end their lives so they don’t become a burden.
Man Who Bought Banana Art for $6.2 Million Eats It In Hong Kong
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Man Who Bought Banana Art for $6.2 Million Eats It In Hong Kong

 He said earlier the art piece “represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community.”
Promoter Confirms Linkin Park Concert in Jakarta in February
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Promoter Confirms Linkin Park Concert in Jakarta in February

 The "From Zero" tour marks a significant comeback for Linkin Park, now featuring new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong.
Indonesia Relies on Homegrown Talent as Overseas Stars Face AFF Cup Doubts
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Relies on Homegrown Talent as Overseas Stars Face AFF Cup Doubts

 Indonesia may miss stars Rafael Struick, Ivar Jenner, and Justin Hubner at the 2024 AFF Cup due to scheduling and club commitments.
Bank Indonesia Forecasts GDP Growth of 4.8%-5.6% in 2025 Amid Global Economic Challenges
Business 5 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Forecasts GDP Growth of 4.8%-5.6% in 2025 Amid Global Economic Challenges

 Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that Indonesia's economy will remain resilient despite a looming trade war
News Index

Most Popular

Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
1
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
2
Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’
3
Prabowo Announces 100 Percent Salary Increase for State Teachers
4
Wife of Late Benny Laos Set to Win North Maluku Election
5
KPU Says No Winner Yet in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED