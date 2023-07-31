Monday, July 31, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Marion Jola, Rizky Febian Rock the Stage of Semesta Berpesta Medan

BeritaSatu
July 31, 2023 | 10:39 am
SHARE
Colossal music festival Semesta Berpesta stops for Medan on July 29, 2023. (B1 Photo/Panji Satrio)
Colossal music festival Semesta Berpesta stops for Medan on July 29, 2023. (B1 Photo/Panji Satrio)

Jakarta. Popular Indonesian artists Marion Jola and Anji performed at the Medan edition of Semesta Berpesta over the weekend.

The event, which took place at Medan's ex-Polonia airport grounds, also had local artists Rony Perulian, Anggis Devaki, Chintya Gabriella, and Gok Malau playing. Rock band Armada got the Semesta Berpesta crowd to sing at the top of their lungs. Soloist Rizky Febian also ended the two-day event with a bang. 

"I’m really excited for Rizky Febian and Armada. I find Semesta Berpesta very entertaining. The artists are all those who are well-known among the young generation,” Medan local and festival-goer Rehan Wahyudi told BTV.

Likewise, Apriandi Pratama, a festival goer who came from Deli Serdang, said that he really had a blast at Semesta Berpesta. 

Advertisement

“It’s nice to watch a concert while enjoying all sorts of culinary offered here. We can even sing karaoke while waiting for Rizky Febian, so we would not get bored,” Tama said while hoping that Semesta Berpesta would return to North Sumatra.

Semesta Berpesta will stop by Yogyakarta on August 5-6. The Yogyakarta edition has a line-up of artists known for their love songs: Raisa, Kahitna, Yovie & Nuno, and many more.

Read More: Padi Reborn Closes Semesta Berpesta Bandung

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

South Korean Dog Meat Farmers Push Back Against Growing Moves to Outlaw Their Industry
Lifestyle 13 minutes ago

South Korean Dog Meat Farmers Push Back Against Growing Moves to Outlaw Their Industry

 Dogs are also eaten in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, North Korea, and some African countries.
Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta
News 42 minutes ago

Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta

 According to the government, the new canal is expected to reduce the water load in the Ciliwung River by approximately 10 percent.
Lippo Karawaci Turns Loss into Rp 1 Trillion Profit in 1st Half of 2023
Business 2 hours ago

Lippo Karawaci Turns Loss into Rp 1 Trillion Profit in 1st Half of 2023

 During the first half of last year, the real estate developer incurred a net loss of Rp 1.2 trillion.
Marion Jola, Rizky Febian Rock the Stage of Semesta Berpesta Medan
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Marion Jola, Rizky Febian Rock the Stage of Semesta Berpesta Medan

 Enthusiasm soared high at the Medan edition of music fest Semesta Berpesta.
TikTok Says It Has No Plans to Launch 'Project S' in Indonesia
Tech 5 hours ago

TikTok Says It Has No Plans to Launch 'Project S' in Indonesia

 TikTok Indonesia says it will not launch a cross-border e-commerce initiative as part of its promise to empower local MSMEs.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Six Family Members Killed after Car Hit by Train
1
Six Family Members Killed after Car Hit by Train
2
KPK Hands Graft Case against Basarnas Officials to Military 
3
Ganjar, Prabowo Attend Event Together
4
Capital Raising at IDX Totals $10 Billion in Past 7 Months
5
Son of Colombia's President Arrested
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED