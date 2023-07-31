Marion Jola, Rizky Febian Rock the Stage of Semesta Berpesta Medan

Jakarta. Popular Indonesian artists Marion Jola and Anji performed at the Medan edition of Semesta Berpesta over the weekend.

The event, which took place at Medan's ex-Polonia airport grounds, also had local artists Rony Perulian, Anggis Devaki, Chintya Gabriella, and Gok Malau playing. Rock band Armada got the Semesta Berpesta crowd to sing at the top of their lungs. Soloist Rizky Febian also ended the two-day event with a bang.

"I’m really excited for Rizky Febian and Armada. I find Semesta Berpesta very entertaining. The artists are all those who are well-known among the young generation,” Medan local and festival-goer Rehan Wahyudi told BTV.

Likewise, Apriandi Pratama, a festival goer who came from Deli Serdang, said that he really had a blast at Semesta Berpesta.

“It’s nice to watch a concert while enjoying all sorts of culinary offered here. We can even sing karaoke while waiting for Rizky Febian, so we would not get bored,” Tama said while hoping that Semesta Berpesta would return to North Sumatra.

Semesta Berpesta will stop by Yogyakarta on August 5-6. The Yogyakarta edition has a line-up of artists known for their love songs: Raisa, Kahitna, Yovie & Nuno, and many more.

