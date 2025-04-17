Mayor Dedie Talks of Bogor Transportation on His BeritaSatu TV's Anchor Debut

Tangerang. Bogor Mayor Dedie A Rachim talked of the city's transportation when he tried becoming a news presenter on BeritaSatu TV on Monday.

Dedie was among the government officials who tried becoming an anchor for a day on BeritaSatu TV as the company's group B-Universe Media Holdings launched its new, cutting-edge studio. In his anchor debut, Dedie revealed that the freshly launched Transjakarta bus route connecting Bogor and Jakarta's Blok M has soared in popularity. The local government also worked on the bus stops' accessibility.

"We are also working with IPB University to accommodate the bus route's connections from Jakarta to Bogor or vice versa. Because we wish to improve accessibility and services," Dedie said.

Bogor currently operates two bus corridors, but work is underway to add two more this year. The city will gradually increase the number to six corridors. Dedie said: "This mode of transportation is not only comfortable, but also affordable because the city government subsidizes the program. The services is also on par with the capital."

Dedie oozed confidence when he spoke in front of the camera, although the politician admitted to being nervous at first.

"This was quite challenging because I did not have the skills to become a presenter. But BeritaSatu TV has asked me, and I consider them as a reliable and popular news outlet. That's why I accepted this challenge," Dedie told B-Universe's team after his TV appearance.

Ubaidillah, who leads the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI), also made his anchorman debut that day.

"Yes, of course I'm nervous because this is my first time reading news on TV. Usually, my job is to supervise broadcasts on TV. Now I have to read the news on a prompter," Ubaidillah said.

