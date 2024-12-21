Meet the Shy and Rare Siamese Crocodile of East Kalimantan

East Kutai. In East Kalimantan Province, specifically in the Essential Ecosystem Area of the Mesangat – Suwi Wetland Area in East Kutai Regency, there is a rare species of crocodile that lives peacefully and is not aggressive. It is called the black freshwater crocodile or Siamese crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis).

The black freshwater crocodile is a shy and non-aggressive freshwater crocodile species. It is listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) as an Appendix 1 species, meaning its trade is prohibited. The conservation status of the black freshwater crocodile according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is "Critically Endangered," indicating that this species is at high risk of extinction.

The East Kalimantan provincial government has entrusted the protection and preservation of the black freshwater crocodile’s habitat to the Ulin Foundation and the Indonesia Equator Conservation Foundation (Yasiwa). These two foundations are part of the Yasiwa – Ulin Consortium, working together with local governments and involving the community.

Suimah, Director of the Ulin Foundation, said the black freshwater crocodile shares similarities with the saltwater crocodile. However, there are some differences in body parts and characteristics between the black freshwater crocodile and the saltwater crocodile.

"In Indonesia, there are four types of crocodiles, three of which are found in East Kalimantan, and all three are in the Mesangat – Suwi Wetland Area, but they naturally separate their areas of existence. The characteristic of the black freshwater crocodile is that it is not aggressive," said Suimah.

Suimah explained that the adult black freshwater crocodile can grow up to 5 meters long. Despite being intimidating, the black freshwater crocodile is very shy and avoids conflicts with humans. Although they often encounter fishermen, these crocodiles prefer to avoid them and hide in their nests. This species is special because it can only be found in Kutai Timur Regency.

"The black freshwater crocodile, or Crocodylus siamensis, is only found in East Kutai, and we mostly find it in the Mesangat landscape," said Suimah.

In its conservation efforts, the Yasiwa – Ulin Consortium program focuses on the preservation of the black freshwater crocodile and its habitat. The success of this program demonstrates that the black freshwater crocodile can coexist with local fishermen who fish in the area without causing disruption or conflict.

"We hope that efforts to preserve the black freshwater crocodile can continue with support from the government and local communities. This crocodile is the icon of Kutai Timur Regency and is the only one of its kind in Indonesia," Suimah added.

Initially, the black freshwater crocodile was distributed in Southeast Asia, including Siam (Thailand), Vietnam, and surrounding areas, as well as in Indonesia. However, today the black freshwater crocodile is nearly extinct in the wild and can only be found in captivity outside of Indonesia. In East Kutai Regency, however, it can still be found living in the wild.

"Only in East Kutai do we find the black freshwater crocodile in its natural habitat. We can also easily find it at night because the uniqueness of its eyes will shine brightly when illuminated," said Suimah.

From 2010 to 2012, the Ulin Foundation conducted surveys and recorded a population of about 75 black freshwater crocodiles per 20 square kilometers in the Mesangat Wetland Area, which means around 300 crocodiles are in the area. Each adult crocodile can produce 15 to 50 offsprings, indicating a sustainable population potential that depends on the protection of its habitat.

The Mesangat Wetland Area and part of the Suwi Wetland Area in Kutai Timur are the only remaining natural habitats for the black freshwater crocodile. However, much of this area is located within the concession areas of palm oil plantations.

Fortunately, this habitat has now been designated as a conservation area, offering a safe environment for the black freshwater crocodile to thrive. Given its critical conservation status, ongoing preservation efforts are expected to ensure the species' survival in the future.

