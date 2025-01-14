Millions of Pilgrims and Ash-Smeared Ascetics Take Holy Dips at India's Maha Kumbh Festival

Prayagraj. Tens of thousands of naked Hindu ascetics and millions of pilgrims took sacred dips in the freezing waters at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, marking the first major bath of the Maha Kumbh festival, the world's largest religious gathering.

Carrying tridents, swords, spears, and two-headed drums, the ash-smeared holy men marched and rode chariots at dawn to the sacred site, chanting slogans in praise of Hindu deity Lord Shiva. Their procession, complete with singing, drumming, and horn-blowing, was followed by millions of devotees.

The festival, which began Monday, has already seen over 15 million pilgrims bathe in the holy rivers. Over the next six weeks, more than 400 million people are expected to attend and participate in elaborate rituals.

Hindus believe that bathing at this confluence cleanses sins and liberates the soul from the cycle of rebirth. Among the bathers was Venkatesh Ramaling, a tech specialist from Pune, who expressed awe at the devotion on display. "It's amazing how people dive into such cold water. They have such strong faith, and seeing them makes me feel inspired," he said on Tuesday after his own bath, describing the experience as uplifting.

The Kumbh festival traces its origins to a Hindu tradition where the god Vishnu wrested a golden pitcher containing the nectar of immortality from demons. Hindus believe that drops of this nectar fell in Prayagraj, Nasik, Ujjain, and Haridwar, which are the four cities that host the Kumbh festival every 12 years.

This year's Maha Kumbh is the largest and most grandiose yet, with authorities setting up a vast tented city along the riverbanks to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists. The government allocated over $765 million for the event, aiming to impress India's predominantly Hindu population and attract visitors from around the world.

The city is equipped with 3,000 kitchens and 150,000 toilets, while 50,000 security personnel have been deployed for crowd control and public safety. The area is also under constant surveillance, with over 2,700 cameras, some powered by AI, used to monitor crowd movements and prevent stampedes, a concern at previous festivals.

At the festival, groups of Hindu ascetics, or Naga Sadhus, have set up expansive camps where pilgrims gather to attend prayers and religious discourses. These ascetics, once mercenary armies, now serve as protectors of Hindu faith. Sri Digambar Ishwargiri, a Naga Sadhu from Junagadh, said the holy dip is a step toward salvation. He explained that ascetics like him are “soldiers of the Hindu religion” who “safeguard our faith.”

The festival will continue with daily bathing and prayers, especially on auspicious dates when Hindu ascetics take their ceremonial dips at dawn. Many pilgrims stay throughout the event, engaging in religious practices such as bathing, meditation, and yoga, all organized by ascetics and supported by public funds.

