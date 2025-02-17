Ministry Checkup: One in Three Regional Leaders in Indonesia Found to Have High Cholesterol

Jakarta. The Home Affairs Ministry conducted health checkups for 944 regional heads and deputies from Feb. 16 to 17. The results showed that 30 percent of the officials have high cholesterol levels.

"We paid special attention to those with a history of surgery in the last six months, including heart surgeries and other procedures," said Deputy Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya during a press conference on Monday.

As of now, 17 regional heads and deputies have not yet undergone their medical checkups, and the ministry is awaiting their reports. These officials will complete their health checkups during the regional heads retreat in Magelang, Central Java, scheduled for February 21-28.

"We are closely monitoring the situation; around 30 percent of the officials have cholesterol levels above 200, with some also having slightly elevated uric acid and blood sugar levels," Bima Arya said.

Advertisement

Although these officials are symptom-free, they will continue to be monitored. Following the health checkups, regional leaders will attend a guidance session at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta.

Additionally, the government is organizing a seven-day military-style retreat for newly-elected regional heads at the Magelang Military Academy, similar to a retreat for ministers held in October. During that retreat, Defense Minister Prabowo emphasized aligning his cabinet members with his vision and fostering teamwork.

A total of 505 regional heads will attend the retreat from February 21-28, just one day after their swear-in ceremony on February 20. Those involved in ongoing regional election disputes will be unable to participate.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: