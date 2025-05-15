Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video

Chairul Fikri, AP
June 30, 2025 | 9:20 pm
SHARE
Mourners carry the flag-draped coffins of five men, whose names were not immediately available, reportedly killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in the city of Khorramabad, Iran, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aziz Babanezhad/Tasnim News Agency)
Mourners carry the flag-draped coffins of five men, whose names were not immediately available, reportedly killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in the city of Khorramabad, Iran, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Aziz Babanezhad/Tasnim News Agency)

Jakarta. Merince Kogoya, Miss Papua Pegunungan 2025, has been disqualified from the Miss Indonesia 2025 pageant following the circulation of a video on social media showing her expressing support for Israel, sparking online controversy.

Kogoya, born in Wamena, Papua Pegunungan, on August 14, 2005, was reportedly sent home on Sunday evening and will no longer continue in the competition.

“Miss Papua Pegunungan, Merince Kogoya, has been sent home last night and will no longer continue in the Miss Indonesia 2025 competition,” read a post on social media, as quoted by Beritasatu.com on Monday.

The post indicated that her disqualification was linked to social media content perceived as pro-Zionist, including images of an Israeli flag being raised in Papua.

Advertisement

The widely circulated video shows Kogoya dancing with several people during an event while waving the Israeli flag. Her post included the caption, “Act for Zion, stand for Jerusalem, rise for Israel, harvest for the nations,” which quickly gained traction and fueled public debate.

Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
Merince Kogoya, Miss Papua Pegunungan 2025. Merince was disqualified from the Miss Indonesia 2025 pageant following the circulation of an old video on social media showing her expressing support for Israel, (Beritasatu.com/Chairul Fikri)
Read More:
Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar

Responding to the controversy, Kogoya clarified her position and expressed regret over the public perception of the video.

“I was simply practicing my faith as a follower of Christ to pray and bless, but my reels video from two years ago was shared widely with many inaccurate interpretations of my beliefs,” Kogoya said in a statement on her Instagram Story on Monday.

Following her disqualification, the Miss Indonesia 2025 organization has appointed Karmen Anastasya, the first runner-up from the Miss Papua Pegunungan 2025 competition, to represent the province in the national pageant.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll from the 20-month Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 55,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry as of June 11, with women and children making up more than half of those killed.

Read More:
Indonesia to Send 10,000 Tons of Rice to Palestine as Humanitarian Aid

Israeli forces reportedly killed at least 22 people and wounded 20 others, many while they were attempting to obtain desperately needed food aid in southern Gaza on Monday, according to witnesses, hospitals, and Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received the bodies of 11 people who were shot while returning from an aid site associated with the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund. This incident is part of a deadly pattern that has killed more than 500 Palestinians during chaotic and controversial aid distributions over the past month. Another 10 people were killed at a United Nations aid warehouse in northern Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

Yousef Mahmoud Mokheimar, who was among those seeking aid, described how Israeli troops in vehicles and tanks approached and initially fired warning shots before opening fire on the crowd.

“They fired at us indiscriminately,” Mokheimar said, adding that he was shot in the leg while a man attempting to rescue him was also shot.

He reported seeing troops detain six people, including three children, though it was unclear what happened to them. “We don’t know whether they are still alive,” he said.

Meanwhile, British police said they were reviewing videos from the Glastonbury Festival after rapper Bobby Vylan of rap group Bob Vylan led chants of “death to the IDF”,  referring to the Israel Defense Forces, during a performance on Saturday. Vylan and Irish rap group Kneecap also led crowds in chants of “free, free Palestine” during the widely attended festival.

Tags:
#Human Rights #Women
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video

 Miss Papua Pegunungan Merince Kogoya is disqualified from Miss Indonesia after a pro-Israel video surfaces, sparking public backlash.
France Walls Off Israeli Booths at Paris Air Show Over Gaza War Concerns
News Jun 16, 2025 | 9:58 pm

France Walls Off Israeli Booths at Paris Air Show Over Gaza War Concerns

 France erects black walls around Israeli booths at Paris Air Show to block offensive weapons displays, prompting strong protests from Israel
Iran Hits Israel With Missile Salvo Following Assault on Nuclear Sites
News Jun 14, 2025 | 10:37 am

Iran Hits Israel With Missile Salvo Following Assault on Nuclear Sites

 Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on its nuclear and military sites, wounding dozens.
Gaza Health Officials Report Over 55,000 Killed in Ongoing Israel-Hamas War
News Jun 12, 2025 | 11:03 am

Gaza Health Officials Report Over 55,000 Killed in Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

 Gaza’s death toll has passed 55,000, officials say, as chaos around aid sites leaves 21 more dead.
Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit
News May 15, 2025 | 9:49 am

Prabowo Urges Islamic Unity, Calls for Concrete Action on Palestine at PUIC Summit

 Prabowo calls for Muslim unity and real action on Palestine at PUIC summit, as Indonesia urges Israel’s trial at the ICJ.

The Latest

“Free Palestine” Roars at Glastonbury, Despite BBC’s Attempt to Silence Chant
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

“Free Palestine” Roars at Glastonbury, Despite BBC’s Attempt to Silence Chant

 BBC regrets airing Bob Vylan’s “death to the IDF” chants at Glastonbury, sparking backlash as police review possible hate speech violations.
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video

 Miss Papua Pegunungan Merince Kogoya is disqualified from Miss Indonesia after a pro-Israel video surfaces, sparking public backlash.
Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 

 At the same time, Jakarta is inching closer to US President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.
President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta
Business 4 hours ago

President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta

 President Prabowo inaugurates Danantara Indonesia's new headquarters in Jakarta as the agency expands efforts to drive investment and growth
Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue
Tech 5 hours ago

Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue

 Indonesian police launch robots to detect bombs, scan faces, and patrol disaster zones, aiming for safer, high-tech law enforcement.
News Index

Most Popular

Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely
1
Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely
2
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
3
Truckers Forced to Overload or Lose Orders as Indonesia Cracks Down on ODOL
4
Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy
5
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED