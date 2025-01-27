Monkey Forest Remains a Tourist Favorite Despite December Tragedy

Denpasar. The Monkey Forest in Ubud, Gianyar, remains one of Bali’s most beloved tourist destinations, attracting crowds during the Ascension of the Prophet Muhammad SAW holiday on Jan. 27 and the Chinese Lunar New Year on Jan. 29, despite a fatal tragedy in December.

The forest, formally known as Mandala Suci Wenara Wana, reopened after a collapsing banyan tree claimed the lives of two foreign tourists—a French national and a South Korean—and injured three others. Following the incident, a Mecaru ceremony, a traditional Balinese ritual to cleanse negative energy, was performed, ensuring the site’s cultural sanctity and safety for visitors.

“This holiday season has brought a significant rise in both domestic and foreign tourists, particularly Chinese, surpassing the numbers during the previous Christmas holidays,” said Bhaskara on Monday.

According to Bhaskara, the tourist boom peaked on Friday, with the site welcoming an average of 2,500 visitors daily. Travelers are drawn to the serene forest atmosphere, enhanced by new attractions like "Jungle Snap," a mobile photography service.

Spanning 27 hectares, Monkey Forest features over 115 plant species and is home to countless monkeys, creating an engaging experience for tourists. Visitors can also enjoy scenic walks and immerse themselves in Balinese culture by exploring temples nestled within the forest.



The appeal of Monkey Forest lies not only in its natural beauty but also in the convenience it offers to visitors. Irfan, a domestic tourist from Wonogiri, Central Java, praised the destination’s hospitality.

“The place is great, comfortable, and perfect for a family outing. The staff is friendly too,” he shared.

International visitors, such as Emili from Malaysia, also highlighted the warm hospitality and diverse experiences Bali offers. “We’ve been in Bali for six days. We love the food, the people are so friendly, and Monkey Forest has been one of the highlights of our trip,” she said.

Entry fees vary depending on the day and visitor category. Foreign tourists pay Rp 120,000 ($7.5) on weekends and Rp 100,000 on weekdays, while domestic tourists are charged Rp 100,000 on weekends and Rp 80,000 on weekdays.



The holiday rush has also prompted heightened activity at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport. Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, General Manager of airport operator Angkasa Pura I, said preparations to handle the influx of tourists, including maintaining facilities and adding new services.

“We estimate around 63,000 passengers arriving and departing during this holiday period, with 41,000 from international flights and 21,000 from domestic ones. While these numbers are lower than the 82,000 passengers during Christmas, we remain vigilant to ensure smooth operations,” said Syaugi.

