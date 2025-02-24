Mount Bromo National Park to Close for Nyepi and Eid al-Fitr

Putu Ayu Pratama Sugiyo
February 24, 2025 | 6:07 pm
SHARE
Visitors take photos at Mount Bromo. Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) will close all tourism activities from March 28 to April 1, 2025, in observance of Nyepi and Eid al-Fitr. The park will reopen on April 2. (Beritasatu.com/Putu Ayu Pratama)
Visitors take photos at Mount Bromo. Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) will close all tourism activities from March 28 to April 1, 2025, in observance of Nyepi and Eid al-Fitr. The park will reopen on April 2. (Beritasatu.com/Putu Ayu Pratama)

Malang. Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) will temporarily close all tourism activities in the Mount Bromo area in East Java during Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence, and Eid al-Fitr in 2025.

TNBTS Head Rudijanta Tjahja Nugraha said the decision was made to honor those observing Nyepi and Eid al-Fitr.

"All tourism activities in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park will be completely suspended starting Friday, March 28, 2025, at 12:01 a.m.," Rudijanta said.

The park will remain closed until Tuesday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m. Tourism activities will resume on Wednesday, April 2, at 12:01 a.m.

Advertisement

TNBTS urged visitors, tourism operators, and other stakeholders to comply with the directive and refrain from entering the area during the closure.

"We ask for the cooperation of all visitors, tourism service providers, and relevant parties to respect this regulation and implement it responsibly," Rudijanta concluded.

Tags:
#Tourism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Norwegian Tourist Deported for Violating Mount Agung Hiking Rules
News 4 hours ago

Norwegian Tourist Deported for Violating Mount Agung Hiking Rules

 Indonesian authorities have deported a Norwegian tourist for violating hiking regulations on Mount Agung in Bali after ignoring warnings.
Pope Francis Awake and Resting as Hospitalization Enters 10th Day
News 4 hours ago

Pope Francis Awake and Resting as Hospitalization Enters 10th Day

 Pope Francis remains hospitalized for a lung infection and early kidney issues. The Vatican says he is awake, resting, and in good spirits.
Danantara to Eventually Oversee Entire SOE Portfolio, CEO Rosan Says
Business 6 hours ago

Danantara to Eventually Oversee Entire SOE Portfolio, CEO Rosan Says

 Danantara will gradually manage the assets of all state-owned enterprises (SOEs), starting with seven major firms.
Germany’s Next Leader? Friedrich Merz Prepares for Chancellorship
News 7 hours ago

Germany’s Next Leader? Friedrich Merz Prepares for Chancellorship

 Friedrich Merz is set to become Germany’s next chancellor after winning the national election.
Prabowo: Danantara to Focus on Nickel, AI, and Renewable Energy
Business 7 hours ago

Prabowo: Danantara to Focus on Nickel, AI, and Renewable Energy

 The Investment Management Agency (BPI) Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) will begin operations immediately after its launch
News Index

Most Popular

Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
1
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
2
Danantara: Indonesia's New Strategy to Manage State Assets
3
Pope Francis Awake and Resting as Hospitalization Enters 10th Day
4
Danantara to Spur Growth, Job Creation: Economist
5
Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last Week
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED