Mount Bromo National Park to Close for Nyepi and Eid al-Fitr

Malang. Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) will temporarily close all tourism activities in the Mount Bromo area in East Java during Nyepi, the Balinese Hindu Day of Silence, and Eid al-Fitr in 2025.

TNBTS Head Rudijanta Tjahja Nugraha said the decision was made to honor those observing Nyepi and Eid al-Fitr.

"All tourism activities in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park will be completely suspended starting Friday, March 28, 2025, at 12:01 a.m.," Rudijanta said.

The park will remain closed until Tuesday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m. Tourism activities will resume on Wednesday, April 2, at 12:01 a.m.

TNBTS urged visitors, tourism operators, and other stakeholders to comply with the directive and refrain from entering the area during the closure.

"We ask for the cooperation of all visitors, tourism service providers, and relevant parties to respect this regulation and implement it responsibly," Rudijanta concluded.

