Move Your Body at Kuningan City's Summer Sport Klub Festival

Welly Adi, Kuningan City marketing communications and TCR senior manager, tries the blender bike at Summer Sport Klub press conference in Jakarta on June 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. Kuningan City, a shopping mall in South Jakarta, is holding the Summer Sport Klub, a two-month long festival where sport enthusiasts and visitors can join duathlon, roller skate, sip fresh juices which they make themselves using a bike blender, and many more.

"We want to give our customers a new way to adopt a healthy lifestyle while also having fun," Welly Adi, the mall’s senior manager for marketing communications and TCR, told the press at Kuningan City in Jakarta on Wednesday.

According to Welly, Summer Sport Klub will run from June 13 to July 31.

The festival has a wide range of fun sport activities to offer.

On July 2-3, Kuningan City invites running communities to run thirteen laps up the ramp to reach Kuningan City’s Tanjakan 13.

"The Tanjakan 13 is really popular nowadays. This was initially a parking area. From this spot, you can enjoy the breathtaking cityview of Jakarta," Welly said.

Kuningan City is teaming up with health club Celebrity Fitness to hold sport classes from July 4 to July 17. You can also test your endurance by joining Fun Duathlon, which combines running and cycling, on July 16.

Cycling festival Velofest 2022 will also enliven the Summer Sport Klub on July 29-31. Velofest includes gathering, meet and greet, and cycling exhibition. At Velofest, mall visitors can learn more about the cycling culture.

The sport fashion show on July 30 is also something that you might not want to miss. Models will strut down Kuningan City's vast pedestrian area in different athleisure styles by Calla The Label.

"This is a unique way for people to enjoy walking on the pedestrian area," Welly said.

Kuningan City will also hold Roller Disco on July 30.

Mall visitors get to try roller skating at Tanjakan 13 for free, as long as they show a Rp 100,000 shopping receipt from Kuningan City Mall tenants.

Shopping Programs

Sport Summer Klub offers tons of shopping programs for people to participate in.

At Summer Razzle (June 13-July 31), Kuningan City visitors who make a purchase of at least Rp 250,000 get a chance to win exciting prizes like iPhone 13 Pro Max and Garmin Vivoactive.

Starting from June 24 through July 31, visitors can join an "eating triathlon" Tr'eat'lon by dining at Kuningan City's F&B tenants. Kuningan City will treat the top two spenders meals for up to Rp 6 million for a month.

Quench your thirst in a healthy way by visiting the juice bar at the main stage area. Interestingly, you can try using a bike blender to make your own fruit juice. This juice bar is available throughout the Summer Sport Klub festival.

Other shopping programs include Sport Bazaar (June 20-July 3), Ice Cream Attack (June 24-July 31), and 10 to 10 (July 10).

