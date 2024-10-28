MRT Jakarta Stations Allow Pre-Wedding Photography

Jakarta. A wedding is one of life’s most cherished moments, and in Indonesia, pre-wedding photoshoots are a popular way to capture these memories. In Jakarta, many scenic locations are available for these shoots, including an unconventional choice: Jakarta’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations.

Recently, MRT Jakarta announced that its stations are open for public photoshoots, including pre-wedding sessions, with a few guidelines to ensure a smooth experience for all passengers.

Guidelines for Photoshoots at MRT Stations

According to MRT Jakarta, the following rules must be observed during photoshoots at MRT stations:

Only one person is allowed to handle the camera equipment.

Activities must not disrupt MRT operations or disturb other passengers. Prohibited actions include leaning on the platform screen doors, sliding on handrails, cutting queues, making excessive noise, or similar behavior.

Cleanliness of the station and surrounding areas must be maintained throughout the session.

Permitted Equipment for Photoshoots

MRT Jakarta has also outlined specific equipment requirements. Acceptable devices include mirrorless cameras, DSLR cameras, pocket cameras, and smartphones. Accessories such as tripods, small stabilizers, and microphones are allowed.

Cost and Permission for Photoshoots

Photoshoots at MRT Jakarta stations are free of charge, and no prior permission is required, as long as photographers follow the established rules.

