Mt. Semeru Hikers Now Required to Wear RFID Trackers for Safety

Malang, E. Java. Authorities at Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) in East Java have begun requiring all hikers climbing Mt. Semeru to wear RFID-based tracking cards or wristbands in a move to improve safety and monitoring on the active volcano. The new policy took effect in June 2025.

The measure comes weeks after Brazilian hiker Juliana Marins died on Mt. Rinjani in West Nusa Tenggara. Marins reportedly fell around 600 meters from her last known location on June 21, and her body was recovered on June 24 after poor weather hampered search and helicopter evacuation efforts.

“Meteorological conditions and terrain on Semeru are risky. Hikers can get lost, fall, or go missing, and evacuations can take a long time due to difficulties in locating them,” said Endrip Wahyutama, public relations officer at TNBTS, on Friday.

The RFID cards and wristbands are equipped with a small chip and antenna that send signals to receivers placed at several points along the hiking trail. Data from the chip, including user identity and last known location, can be accessed by park officials in real time to aid in search operations if needed.

Advertisement

Read More: Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani

Currently, the system is in a trial phase, with RFID scanners installed only at Ranupani and Ranu Kumbolo. “We hope in the future each post will have these scanners to make it easier to monitor hikers,” Endrip said.

To hike Mt. Semeru, visitors must provide documents such as national ID cards and family registration cards. Hikers must re-register at the Ranupani base post between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. before beginning their climb at 3 p.m. Check-out and ID collection are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and hikers descending after 4 p.m. must report to avoid being considered overstayers.

Semeru hiking quotas open 30 days in advance at 8 a.m., with a daily cap of 200 hikers. Tickets are available exclusively through the official TNBTS website, bromotenggersemeru.id.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: