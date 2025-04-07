Murdaya Poo, Indonesian Property Magnate Behind Pondok Indah Mall, Dies at 79

Alfi Dinilhaq
April 7, 2025 | 5:22 pm
Jakarta. Indonesia’s business community is mourning the loss of Murdaya Widyawimarta Poo, the influential property magnate and founder of Pondok Indah Mall and Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo), who passed away on Monday in Singapore at the age of 79.

News of his passing was confirmed by the Indonesian Buddhist Representatives (Walubi) via an Instagram post on Monday. "Sabbe sankhara anicca. The Central Board of Walubi expresses deep condolences over the passing of Mr. Murdaya Widyawimarta Poo. May the merits he accumulated in life bring him to a peaceful realm," the post read.

Murdaya was widely known as a pioneer in Indonesia’s retail and property industries. Through his strategic development of commercial landmarks like PIM and JIExpo, he helped shape the country’s modern consumer landscape, spurred economic activity, and generated thousands of jobs.

Tributes poured in from across the political and business spectrum. Former Religious Affairs Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin honored Murdaya’s role not only as a businessman but also as a statesman who championed equal rights.

“I remember our discussions in 2020 with Mr. Murdaya about the importance of eliminating racial and ethnic discrimination from our legal system,” Lukman recalled, referring to Murdaya’s contribution to the drafting of the Citizenship Law and the Anti-Discrimination Law. “He believed that every citizen born in this country should be embraced as an integral part of the nation.”

From Humble Beginnings to Billionaire Tycoon

Born in Blitar, East Java, on January 12, 1946, Murdaya began his career selling newspapers before moving into the construction industry. In 1972, he established a contracting company that laid the foundation for his business empire.

In 1992, he founded the Central Cipta Murdaya Group, a diversified conglomerate spanning construction, IT, steel, agribusiness, and property. One of his landmark achievements was transforming the Jakarta Fairgrounds into JIExpo, now one of the capital's busiest convention and exhibition centers.

Murdaya also held a major stake in Metropolitan Kentjana, the developer behind the prestigious Pondok Indah Mall. Since its opening in 1991, the mall has expanded into a commercial complex comprising PIM 1, PIM 2, PIM 3, and Street Gallery—establishing itself as a premier shopping destination in Jakarta.

In addition to his business pursuits, Murdaya was active in politics. He joined a political party in 1998, eventually becoming its treasurer and branch leader. He also served as a member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives (DPR).

He married Siti Hartati Murdaya in 1971, and the couple had four children: Pajna, Metra, Uppeicha, and Karuna Murdaya.

As of 2024, Murdaya was ranked 45th on Forbes Indonesia’s list of wealthiest individuals, with an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion (Rp 19.6 trillion). His diverse portfolio spanned luxury real estate, palm oil plantations, plywood manufacturing, and overseas ventures.

