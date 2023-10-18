Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Mustika Ratu Inks $500k Deal to Send Spa Therapists to Greece ​​​​​​​

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 18, 2023 | 7:00 am
SHARE
Bingar Egidius Situmorang, the president director of Mustika Ratu, attends the Indonesia-Europe Business Forum in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Bingar Egidius Situmorang, the president director of Mustika Ratu, attends the Indonesia-Europe Business Forum in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. Indonesian beauty giant Mustika Ratu recently signed a memorandum of understanding worth approximately $500,000 with Greek boutique hotel Le Convivial.

The deal, which the two companies inked at the Indonesia-Europe Business Forum (IEBF) in Jakarta, would see Mustika Ratu sending their spa therapists to Le Convivial’s hotels. Bingar Egidius Situmorang, the president director of Mustika Ratu, said that Le Convivial had requested 50 spa therapists to work in their hotels.

“The Greeks are fond of spas. They are into Indonesian spas because they are unique, but usually, you can only find industrial or modern Swedish massages in Greece. So the Indonesian-style spas hold a large business potential in Greece, but the county does not have enough [Indonesian] therapists,” Egidius told the Jakarta Globe on the sidelines of the IEBF in Jakarta on Tuesday.  

"The initial agreement is worth approximately $500,000, but we still need to discuss the details. When we speak of sending spa therapists abroad, it is something that is related to labor laws and contracts, among others. But it could be more,"  Egidius said while adding that Mustika Ratu has a training center for spa therapists.

Advertisement

Mustika Ratu already has struck similar deals in the past. Egidius said that Mustika Ratu had sent 10 spa therapists to Canadian resorts, as well as 10-20 others to Bulgaria. 

“What is challenging [in such deals] is therapists’ homesickness. Imagine if we have to take them home, train [other therapists] and send them again. While our partners, of course, would not want to lose money,”  Egidius added.

According to Egidius, there are other scopes of cooperation that both Mustika Ratu and Le Convivial have discussed. This includes the possibility of exporting the spa’s amenities, among others.

“[But the $500,000 deal] does not include the amenities. The MoU is more on sending our spa therapists to their franchise,” Bingar said.

Read More:
Jamaica Open to Indonesian E-Commerce, Waste Solution Investment

Tags:
#Lifestyle
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Presidential Hopefuls to Share Economic Visions at 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit
News 3 hours ago

Presidential Hopefuls to Share Economic Visions at 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit

 The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will embrace the theme "Sustainable Growth, Global Challenges".
Whoosh High Speed Train Commences Operation, Tickets Sold at Rp 300,000 
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Whoosh High Speed Train Commences Operation, Tickets Sold at Rp 300,000 

 Whoosh, Indonesia's first high-speed train running from Jakarta to Bandung, officially commenced its commercial operations
Mahfud Inserts Political Lecture in Acceptance Speech as Veep Candidate
News 6 hours ago

Mahfud Inserts Political Lecture in Acceptance Speech as Veep Candidate

 Mahfud declared his commitment to prioritizing the rule of law and safeguarding democracy to create a just and prosperous Indonesia.
Indonesia Condemns Deadly Israeli Attack on Gaza Hospital ​​​​​​​
News 9 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Deadly Israeli Attack on Gaza Hospital ​​​​​​​

 Indonesia has expressed outrage over the deadly Israeli attack on a hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Mahfud Selected as Running Mate for Ganjar in Upcoming Presidential Election
News 9 hours ago

Mahfud Selected as Running Mate for Ganjar in Upcoming Presidential Election

 Megawati describes Mahfud as a champion of the rule of law and an advocate for marginalized communities.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling
1
Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling
2
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
3
30.000 Coal Workers Could Lose Jobs as Indonesia Shifts to Clean Energy 
4
Jokowi Flies to Beijing to Meet Xi Jinping
5
Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus for 41 Months in A Row
Opini Title
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED