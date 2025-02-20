Muzani on #KaburAjaDulu: Indonesians Still Long for Home

Jakarta. People's Consultative Assembly Chairman Ahmad Muzani believes Indonesians working or studying abroad will always feel a deep connection to their homeland despite being far away.

“They will always long for home, the food, the atmosphere, and the chance to serve Indonesia,” Muzani said recently.

Addressing the viral hashtag #KaburAjaDulu, or just run away first, which suggests Indonesians should seek opportunities abroad, Muzani admitted he was unfamiliar with its exact meaning but remained confident in the patriotism of Indonesians overseas.

“I haven’t read the hashtag directly, but I believe our students abroad still have great love for their homeland,” he said.

He also acknowledged public criticism of government policies, particularly the budget efficiency measures under President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, but said the government remains committed to its long-term plan.

“We listen to public reactions, but the government stands by its vision for the nation’s welfare,” Muzani said.

The #KaburAjaDulu trend has gained traction as a reflection of dissatisfaction with Indonesia’s current situation, with many considering opportunities abroad.

