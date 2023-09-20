MVP Says BTV Partnership A Milestone for Film Industry ​​​​​​​

Jakarta. Production house Tripar Multivision Plus (MVP) said Tuesday its freshly inked partnership with TV station BTV was a boon to the film industry.

MVP has just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BTV that would allow the TV station to air the filming giant’s content, including soap operas, mini-series, movies, and sitcoms. BTV will also broadcast MVP’s exclusive content, although its airing date is yet to be announced.

"This partnership marks a milestone in Indonesia's film industry. I do hope that this partnership will bear fruit. We must all work together hand-in-hand to develop Indonesia's filming industry," MVP founder Raam Punjabi said at the signing ceremony in Jakarta on Wednesday.

“I feel like this partnership gives us more room. We do not need to worry about being censored first by the TV station. Because here we have the production house and TV station as one,” Raam said.

Raam also commented on the exclusive content that MVP had prepared for BTV.

“We have produced a number of content,” Raam said.

“We are now facing the political year. We will look for a time in which we can kick back and relax for entertaining programs after all this tension. The BTV team will decide when they will air these new programs,” he told reporters.

B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita said the partnership would cement BTV as a TV station that does not only focus on news but also entertainment.

“[TV stations and production houses] used to work on their own. For instance, the TV industry would have its own production house. But we believe every person has their own talent and specialty. We can spur greater output compared to if Mr. Raam and I work alone,” Enggartiasto said.

BTV is part of the B Universe media group. B Universe also houses other news outlets, including The Jakarta Globe, Beritasatu.com, Investor.id, Investor Daily, and Majalah Investor magazine.

