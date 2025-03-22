New CEO Exposes Dire Financial Conditions at State-Run Film Company PFN

Wahyu Sahala Tua
March 23, 2025 | 5:36 am
Musician Riefian Fajarsyah, center, posts the undated photo of his meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on his Instagram account.
Jakarta. Musician Riefian Fajarsyah, the newly appointed CEO of state-run film company Produksi Film Negara (PFN), said on Saturday that his task won’t be a walk in the park, as he must deal with the financial hardship currently plaguing the company.

In a candid Instagram post, Riefian revealed that PFN is heavily indebted and struggling to pay employees’ salaries in full.

"PFN is being bled dry by debts totaling tens of billions [rupiah], past unpaid salaries, outstanding vendor bills, social insurance obligations, and even the Ramadan bonus for employees that we can’t pay now," wrote Riefian, who is more popularly known as Ifan Seventeen.

He also noted that PFN receives no direct budget allocation from the government and must rely solely on self-generated revenue.

PFN, a once-iconic studio that has produced films, documentaries, and television programs for the Indonesian government since its founding in 1934, is best known for its production of the beloved children’s puppet show "Si Unyil." Over the decades, the company has played a pivotal role in the development of national cinema and educational content. However, PFN’s transition into the digital era has been fraught with challenges.

"Due to budget constraints, we cannot meet our own production targets," Riefian said. "As a result, employees and directors are not receiving full salaries -- some are paid only 30 to 40 percent of what they are owed."

He added that much of PFN’s film equipment is now obsolete, having been left behind by the rapid shift from analog to digital systems.

Contrary to public speculation, Riefian stressed that his appointment by President Prabowo Subianto is not a personal privilege, nor does it offer financial benefits.

The new role is a heavy responsibility because he now bears the burden of reviving PFN, ensuring its survival, and guaranteeing fair compensation for its employees.

