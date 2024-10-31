New Tourism Minister Targets High-Quality Tourists by Promoting Five Super Priority Destinations

Jakarta. Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana aims to attract high-quality tourists to Indonesia by intensifying the promotion of five 'Super Priority Destinations' over the next five years.

"We have set a target for the next five years, and we will promote more to high-quality tourists. We aim to significantly boost our overseas promotions," Widiyanti told reporters at the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry office in Central Jakarta on Thursday.

Widiyanti expressed optimism that foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia would reach 14 million by 2024, a target set by her predecessor, Sandiaga Uno. However, this is a tall order, considering the number stood at 9 million tourists as of August.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the cumulative number of foreign tourist visits from January to August 2024 increased by 20.38 percent compared to the same period last year. From January to August 2023, Indonesia welcomed 7.55 million foreign visitors, while in the same period in 2024, the figure rose to 9.09 million.

Widiyanti said that she will continue the development program for the five 'Super Priority Destinations' in Indonesia: Borobudur in Central Java, Likupang in North Sulawesi, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, Lake Toba in North Sumatra, and Labuan Bajo in East Nusantara.

"There used to be 10 priority destinations, but now we have reduced it to five super priorities to ensure more focus, concentration, and effectiveness," she said on October 31, 2024.

She explained that once this program succeeds, the Ministry of Tourism will reassess the potential for developing additional destinations across Indonesia. This step aims to expand the scope of national tourism highlights.

"After these five are successfully completed, we will evaluate the addition of five more destinations," Widiyanti added.

Widiyanti acknowledged the high cost of air travel, which poses a challenge in attracting both foreign and domestic tourists.

"Regarding transportation accessibility and affordable ticket prices, we need to work together with ministries, agencies, and other stakeholders to ensure that foreign and domestic tourists can travel in Indonesia more affordably," she emphasized.

On Wednesday, Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono announced the establishment of an Airfare Reduction Task Force to address high flight ticket prices, with Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi aiming for results before the Christmas season.

