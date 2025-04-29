Nidji, Juicy Luicy to Rock Bogor at This Weekend’s Semesta Berpesta

Bogor. After successful stops in Palembang and Bandung, BTV’s Semesta Berpesta 2025 made its way to Bogor on Saturday, bringing with it a festival of music, movement, and celebration that energized thousands of local residents.

Held at the Yon Bekang field in Cibinong, Bogor in West Java, the event featured a lively combination of Zumba sessions, performances by top Indonesian musicians, and a bustling market of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to BTV's official Instagram account, the Bogor edition of the festival will feature performances by popular bands and musicians, including Nidji, Juicy Luicy, Stevan Pasaribu, FnB Asoy, and Shakira Jasmine.

But it wasn’t just the music that had people talking. The early hours of the day kicked off with a mass Zumba session that saw hundreds of participants sweating it out with smiles. One of the highlights came courtesy of Pot Cedea, a seafood snack producer, which delighted participants by handing out free treats after the workout.

Advertisement

"Free food from Cedea, and it's delicious too!" said Tuti, a 56-year-old attendee from Citeureup, who has attended Semesta Berpesta twice now. Despite her age, she said she looks forward to the event each year. “I might be older, but I still enjoy every bit of it,” she added with a proud smile.

For many attendees, Semesta Berpesta was more than just fun, it was a way to reconnect with the community and support local businesses. Rows of SME booths lined the venue, offering everything from food and drinks to handmade crafts and fashion items.

The event also resonated with newcomers like Nia, who joined Semesta Berpesta for the first time, describing it as “exciting and meaningful.” “If there’s something like this again, I’ll definitely join. It’s fun and makes people more aware of the importance of staying healthy,” she said.

Fellow Zumba participant Sumiati echoed the sentiment, praising the event as both entertaining and impactful.

“This kind of event is really positive. It brings people together to exercise and have fun. Thank you to BTV for organizing it,” she told reporters at the venue.

Organized by B-Universe Media Holdings' BTV, Semesta Berpesta blends health and entertainment in a community-oriented format. Now in its third stop, the event series aims to bridge the gap between media and the public through accessible and engaging programming.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: