No HMPV Cases in Bali Yet, Authorities Remain Vigilant

Sopian Hadi
January 11, 2025 | 2:16 pm
SHARE
Foreign visitors arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Thursday, July 5, 2023. (Antara photo)
Foreign visitors arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Thursday, July 5, 2023. (Antara photo)

Gianyar. Authorities in Bali are monitoring the potential spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus recently detected in China and Malaysia, as concerns grow among the island’s tourism sector. So far, no cases of the virus have been reported in Bali.

Wayan Gede Riyawan, spokesperson for the Indonesian Tour Guide Association (HPI) Bali Division, acknowledged the growing awareness of the virus but noted that further investigation is needed.

He urged the government to stay proactive in preventing the potential spread of HMPV, reflecting on the island’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t want to face the same situation as 2019 when the pandemic disrupted our lives. We hope the government will act swiftly with protective measures to avoid any slip-ups,” Wayan said on Saturday.

According to Wayan, Bali’s heavy reliance on tourism makes it vulnerable to both economic and psychological impacts if the virus spreads.

Wayan said travelers from Hong Kong and China remain scarce, and their numbers are far lower than those from India or Europe.

Meanwhile, Anak Agung Ngurah Kesumajaya, head of the Port Health Office in Denpasar, confirmed that precautionary measures are being implemented to monitor and prevent HMPV transmission, following outbreaks in China and Malaysia.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Hundreds of cases have been detected in Malaysia, and the virus has spread in China. Although we have yet to receive formal directives from the Ministry of Health, several steps have been taken in Bali,” Anak Agung explained.

While no specific health protocols have been introduced, he urged residents and visitors to wear masks if experiencing flu-like symptoms to protect themselves and others.

“As of now, we haven’t detected any cases of HMPV in Bali. Our laboratories have found no evidence of the virus, and we remain hopeful that no cases will emerge from Malaysia or elsewhere,” he concluded.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory
News 1 hours ago

Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory

 Greenland's prime minister rejects the idea of becoming part of the U.S., despite President-elect Donald Trump’s comments.
No HMPV Cases in Bali Yet, Authorities Remain Vigilant
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

No HMPV Cases in Bali Yet, Authorities Remain Vigilant

 Bali authorities are monitoring the potential spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) from China and Malaysia.
President Prabowo Welcomes Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba for State Visit in Bogor
News 2 hours ago

President Prabowo Welcomes Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba for State Visit in Bogor

 President Prabowo Subianto hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Presidential Palace.
CLSA Forecasts Bank Mandiri to Overtake BRI as Indonesia’s Most Profitable Bank in 2025
Business 5 hours ago

CLSA Forecasts Bank Mandiri to Overtake BRI as Indonesia’s Most Profitable Bank in 2025

 Bank Mandiri (IDX: BMRI) is projected to become Indonesia’s most profitable bank by 2025, surpassing Bank Rakyat Indonesia (IDX: BBRI).
Protests Erupt as Maduro Claims New Term as Venezuelan President
News 5 hours ago

Protests Erupt as Maduro Claims New Term as Venezuelan President

 Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a new term amid widespread protests and international backlash over disputed elections.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
1
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
2
Indonesia Builds World’s Largest Refuse-Derived Fuel Facility
3
Bali SAR Team Retrieves Body of Unidentified Foreign Woman from Dangerous Uluwatu Cliff
4
‘Indonesia is Too Big to Lean on Any Country’: Luhut Defends BRICS Membership
5
Indonesia's BRICS Membership Faced Initial Domestic Opposition: Sugiono
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED