No HMPV Cases in Bali Yet, Authorities Remain Vigilant

Gianyar. Authorities in Bali are monitoring the potential spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus recently detected in China and Malaysia, as concerns grow among the island’s tourism sector. So far, no cases of the virus have been reported in Bali.

Wayan Gede Riyawan, spokesperson for the Indonesian Tour Guide Association (HPI) Bali Division, acknowledged the growing awareness of the virus but noted that further investigation is needed.

He urged the government to stay proactive in preventing the potential spread of HMPV, reflecting on the island’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t want to face the same situation as 2019 when the pandemic disrupted our lives. We hope the government will act swiftly with protective measures to avoid any slip-ups,” Wayan said on Saturday.

According to Wayan, Bali’s heavy reliance on tourism makes it vulnerable to both economic and psychological impacts if the virus spreads.

Wayan said travelers from Hong Kong and China remain scarce, and their numbers are far lower than those from India or Europe.

Meanwhile, Anak Agung Ngurah Kesumajaya, head of the Port Health Office in Denpasar, confirmed that precautionary measures are being implemented to monitor and prevent HMPV transmission, following outbreaks in China and Malaysia.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Hundreds of cases have been detected in Malaysia, and the virus has spread in China. Although we have yet to receive formal directives from the Ministry of Health, several steps have been taken in Bali,” Anak Agung explained.

While no specific health protocols have been introduced, he urged residents and visitors to wear masks if experiencing flu-like symptoms to protect themselves and others.

“As of now, we haven’t detected any cases of HMPV in Bali. Our laboratories have found no evidence of the virus, and we remain hopeful that no cases will emerge from Malaysia or elsewhere,” he concluded.

