NORAD's Santa Tracker: A Cold War Tradition That Keeps on Giving

The annual tradition of tracking Santa Claus has become a global holiday spectacle: Children from across the world follow Santa's journey as he delivers presents and defies time.

Each year, over 100,000 children call the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to ask about Santa's location. Millions more track his journey online in nine languages, including English and Japanese.

While NORAD is usually focused on scanning the skies for threats, such as last year's Chinese spy balloon, Christmas Eve brings a shift in focus. Volunteers in Colorado Springs field calls like, "When will Santa arrive at my house?" and "Am I on the naughty or nice list?"

"There are screams, giggles, and laughter," said Bob Sommers, a 63-year-old civilian contractor and NORAD volunteer. "Parents often tell their kids, 'We have to go to bed early because Santa's coming!'"

Advertisement

The tradition began during the Cold War, long before ugly sweater parties and Mariah Carey holiday classics. Despite government shutdowns, including in 2018 and 2024, NORAD's Santa tracker continues to attract millions each year. Here’s how it all started and why the phones keep ringing.

The Origins of the Santa Tracker

The Santa Tracker's origin story is almost Hollywood-esque. It began with a child’s accidental phone call in 1955. The Colorado Springs newspaper published an ad featuring a Sears phone number where children could call to speak with Santa. However, a boy dialed the number and reached the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), NORAD’s predecessor, which was tasked with detecting enemy attacks during the Cold War.

Air Force Col. Harry W. Shoup, who answered the phone, was initially confused by the call. When he realized the mistake, he replied in a jolly voice, "Ho, ho, ho! Yes, I am Santa Claus. Have you been a good boy?"

Despite the confusion, calls continued to flood in. As a joke, staff members drew a sleigh and reindeer on a large map of North America, which eventually became part of the tradition.

In 1955, an Associated Press story noted, "Santa Claus Friday was assured safe passage into the United States by the Continental Air Defense Command," quipping that Santa was protected from "those who do not believe in Christmas."

Is the Origin Story Humbug?

Some grinchy journalists have nitpicked Shoup’s story, questioning whether a misprint or a misdial prompted the boy’s call. In 2014, Gizmodo highlighted an article from 1955 claiming the child misdialed the number. The Atlantic Magazine in 2015 suggested Shoup may have embellished the story.

Regardless of the details, Shoup, who was a media-savvy officer, recognized the opportunity to boost morale. In 1986, he explained that the tradition began as a way to humanize the military and bring holiday cheer.

Shoup passed away in 2009, but his family, in a 2014 interview, confirmed the Sears misprint story and the heartfelt gratitude from those who appreciated the tradition.

NORAD's High-Tech Santa Tracker

NORAD's Santa Tracker remains one of the few modern additions to the centuries-old Santa legend. Historian Gerry Bowler noted that while advertising and films often commercialize Santa, NORAD maintains the spirit of the holiday through a technological lens.

NORAD uses its radar systems in Alaska and Canada, part of the northern warning system, to track Santa's movements. As Santa departs the North Pole, he typically heads toward the international dateline. The satellites that usually track potential threats also follow Santa by detecting the heat from Rudolph's glowing red nose.

On Christmas Eve, NORAD offers a real-time Santa tracker on its website, www.noradsanta.org, and through an app. For those who prefer direct contact, live operators are available at 1-877-HI-NORAD from 6 a.m. to midnight, Mountain Time.

The tradition that began with one accidental phone call in 1955 now unites millions of children worldwide in the magical pursuit of Santa.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: