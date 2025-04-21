Nuanu: A Bali Tourism Project with $70 Million Investment Opportunities

Jakarta. Nuanu Creative City, a 44-hectare tourism project in Bali, is offering investment opportunities worth approximately $70 million, and its potential appears to have caught the attention of many foreign investors.

Indonesia’s holiday island Bali has gained a global reputation as a tourist hotspot thanks to its natural beauty and cultural heritage. The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) data showed that Bali had attracted over 6.3 million foreign visitors from all over the world throughout 2024, already beating pre-pandemic levels and up by 20.1 percent compared to the previous year.

New attractions continue to emerge in the Island of Gods, offering experiences for international travelers and opportunities for business people. Nuanu, a “creative city” that sits along the coastline of Tabanan, is opening its doors to investors both from home and abroad.

The Jakarta Globe recently spoke with Nuanu’s chief executive officer Lev Kroll, regarding this project's investment potential. Kroll called Nuanu a “theme park for adults, especially those who wish to train their creative muscle”. At present, Nuanu -- which claims to be a “hub for innovation, art, and conscious living” is under development with the official launch slated for August.

Some parts of Nuanu, however, are already open to the public, such as the outdoor multimedia park Aurora, a glass-blowing workshop, to name a few. Kroll claimed that the existing activities had already attracted 80,000 visitors a month, with foreigners making up the lion’s share of the demographics. It aims to record up to 3.2 million visitors between July 2025-2026.

Kroll said Nuanu had spent over $30 million on infrastructure works (e.g., roads, electricity, drainage systems) alone, and these costs did not include the art-related investments. With the infrastructure now in place, Nuanu is looking for investors who are interested in building the creative city’s residential and commercial projects that range from culinary, entertainment, wellness centers, to even co-working spaces.

"We are opening the next phase of [Nuanu's] development to outside investors to partner up,” Kroll said during the interview.

An aerial photo of the wellness center Lumeira in Nuanu. (Photo Courtesy of Nuanu Creative City)

According to Kroll, Nuanu has already spoken with some businessmen, even already received over 1,000 inquiries from potential investors. They came from around 12 countries, including Indonesia. Work is also underway to finalize the deals. Kroll said that Nuanu would be selective with the kind of investors that they would like to partner with, citing that they must have the needed expertise.

Kroll added: “For us, it’s more important to find strategic, experienced partners. … Let’s say [if we want to build an art museum], it’d be easier to do that with a partner who has experience in that [industry].”

Asked what set Nuanu apart from other tourism projects, Kroll responded that the company “invested greatly in entertainment and art”. But at the same time, Nuanu tries to give back to nature and the community by having all the businesses within the park pledge parts of their revenue towards the good.

