Nusantara Attracts 112,000 Visitors in Past Three Months

Nusantara, East Kalimantan. The future national capital, Nusantara, has attracted 112,000 visitors since September, largely due to the adoption of the city tour app known as IKNOW. Public enthusiasm is evident in the increase in app downloads, which now total 99,600 users, with an additional 15,000 downloads since early December.

To accommodate the surge in visitors, particularly during the year-end holiday season, the Nusantara Authority has ensured the readiness of infrastructure and services. Strategic measures include optimizing road access, providing electric shuttle buses, adding parking facilities, and establishing health posts to enhance the comfort and safety of visitors within the core area of the central government in Nusantara.

In addition, a Video Management System powered by artificial intelligence (AI) monitors the core area in real-time, assisting in crowd management and improving security in public spaces such as the leisure park and the Ceremony Plaza.

The authority has also prepared integrated health services for the holiday season, with medical teams and ambulances stationed at health posts and the Ceremony Plaza area. Hermina Nusantara Hospital and Mayapada Nusantara Hospital are equipped to handle medical emergencies. Visitors can enjoy free drinking water and meals at cafes like Excelso, located in the Kemenko 1 building area, and the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) gallery.

Alimuddin, the deputy head of the Nusantara Authority in charge of social affairs, culture, and community empowerment, emphasized the authority’s commitment to continually improving services and ensuring the smooth development of Nusantara. He noted that the increase in visits has positively impacted the surrounding community, with rising demand in various sectors being met by residents.

"Nusantara has become an icon in East Kalimantan. Day by day, visits to the new capital are increasing from various regions in Indonesia and abroad. We will continue to provide integrated services and health facilities while ensuring that development progresses smoothly," said Alimuddin.

The Nusantara Authority has urged the public to adhere to visitation rules, including registering through the IKNOW app, not smoking, disposing of trash in designated areas, refraining from picnicking, and following instructions from officers within the core government area. Drone flights are prohibited unless written permission is obtained from the authority.

Troy Pantouw, a spokesman for the authority, invited the public to visit Nusantara in an orderly manner and take full advantage of the available facilities.

"This Christmas and New Year holiday season is an opportunity for the public to witness firsthand the progress of Nusantara’s development as the future capital of Indonesia. We are committed to providing a comfortable and safe visiting experience through integrated facilities while ensuring that public visits do not disrupt ongoing development," said Troy.

He added that the authority’s efforts aim to make the holidays a memorable experience for visitors while showcasing Nusantara as an inclusive, safe, and environmentally friendly national capital.

