One-Month-Old Baby Elephant Thrives at Jatim Park II’s Batu Secret Zoo

Didik Fibrianto
May 20, 2025 | 9:12 pm
A baby elephant stands at Jatim Park's Batu Secret Zoo in Batu, East Java, Monday, May 20, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Jatim Park Group)
Batu, East Java. A baby elephant born nearly one month ago at Jatim Park II’s Batu Secret Zoo is growing healthy and showing strong physical development, zoo officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The female calf was born naturally on April 21 at the zoo, located in the popular tourism area of Batu, East Java.

“This baby elephant is the offspring of a male elephant named Andalas and a female named Nazumi, both of which are Sumatran elephants,” said Titik Ariyanto, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Jatim Park.

She added that the calf was born in excellent condition, weighing 86 kilograms after a 22-month gestation period. It has not been given a name yet. 

“This successful breeding is a reflection of Jatim Park’s commitment to wildlife conservation and habitat protection,” Titik said.

With the new arrival, Batu Secret Zoo now houses five elephants: one adult male, three adult females, and the newly born calf.

Spanning 17 hectares, Batu Secret Zoo is home to over 300 animal species from around the world, including bison, clouded leopards, brown bears, Eurasian lynx, and oryx.

In addition to its diverse animal collection, the zoo features themed attractions for visitors of all ages, such as an Amazon rainforest-themed zone and a water park for aquatic adventures.

