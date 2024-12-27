Over 206,000 Ferry Passengers Enter Bali in A Week 

December 27, 2024 | 12:25 pm
A tourist from East Kalimantan enjoys surfing at Kuta Beach in Bali during the holiday season. (JG Photo/Yovanda Novi)
Jakarta. The number of ferry passengers entering Bali has surged to 206,016 in the week-long period until Christmas on Wednesday, according to data from the state-run ferry operator ASDP Indonesia Ferry. During the same period, 51,744 vehicles were transported to Bali facilitated by 30 ferries.

ASDP’s Corporate Secretary, Shelvy Arifin, said the peak of the Christmas holiday traffic occurred on December 22, with a total of 7,231 vehicles crossing to Bali. Meanwhile, the peak for crossings from Bali to Java was recorded on December 25, with 7,250 vehicles.

Although it was quite crowded, the number of crossings showed a 15 percent decrease compared to the previous year. ASDP reminded travelers to purchase tickets directly through the Ferizy app or website and avoid intermediaries like brokers.

“Ticket sales at the port are no longer allowed. Reservations can be made up to 60 days before departure or at least one day prior,” she said.

Moreover, travelers are encouraged to arrive at the port according to the departure schedule on the ticket. This is to avoid congestion at the port, especially during holidays when vehicle and passenger volumes tend to increase significantly.

The General Manager of ASDP Ketapang, Yani Andriyanto, added that peak crossing hours usually occur from 6:00 p.m. until the early morning.

“We advise passengers to choose less busy travel times for their convenience. Additionally, pay attention to extreme weather conditions and prepare equipment such as raincoats and umbrellas,” he said.

In facing extreme weather, ASDP continues to coordinate with related authorities to ensure the safety of ferry operations.

“Passengers are asked to always monitor the latest weather information through official channels and follow the instructions of port officers,” he added.

