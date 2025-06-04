Over 31,000 Runners Join Jakarta International Marathon as City Eyes World-Class Status

Jakarta. More than 31,000 runners from 51 countries participated in the BTN Jakarta International Marathon on Sunday, held as part of the 498th anniversary celebrations of Jakarta. According to organizers, the majority of participants competed in the 10-kilometer half-marathon category.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the event is more than just a running competition, serving as a platform not only to accommodate public enthusiasm for running but also to support Jakarta’s ambition to join the ranks of the world’s major marathon cities.

To ensure the safety and comfort of participants, the Jakarta provincial government temporarily closed several major roads along the marathon route. The race started at the National Monument (Monas) and finished at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

The marathon route showcased some of Jakarta’s most iconic streets and landmarks, including Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat, Jalan MH Thamrin, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Jalan Rasuna Said, and Jalan Gatot Subroto.

Participants of the BTN Jakarta International Marathon get ready behind the start line at the National Monument (Monas) square in Central Jakarta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Governor Pramono said the marathon had a significant positive economic impact, particularly for hotels along the race route and small businesses (MSMEs) producing souvenirs, food, and sports equipment.

“What we didn’t expect was that all the hotels along the route were fully booked, and MSMEs also benefited greatly from the event,” Pramono said.

He added that the Jakarta Marathon is expected to become an annual event that supports the government’s efforts to develop world-class sports tourism in the capital.

“I hope that next year, the Jakarta Marathon will level up. The Jakarta government fully supports this event because I want Jakarta to become a destination for both tourism and sports. We’ve seen so many people travel from all over just to join this event,” Pramono said.

Participants of the BTN Jakarta International Marathon run inside the Bung Karno Stadium in Central Jakarta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

BTN President Director Nixon Napitupulu said the bank is committed to continuing its collaboration with the Jakarta government to realize the vision of positioning Jakarta as a sports tourism destination.

Nixon added that organizers aim to increase the number of participants to 40,000 next year, with a further target of 50,000 runners by 2027.

