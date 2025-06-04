Over 31,000 Runners Join Jakarta International Marathon as City Eyes World-Class Status

Alfida Rizky Febrianna
June 29, 2025 | 12:22 pm
Thousands of runners participate in the BTN Jakarta International Marathon that starts from the National Monument (Monas) square in Central Jakarta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Thousands of runners participate in the BTN Jakarta International Marathon that starts from the National Monument (Monas) square in Central Jakarta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. More than 31,000 runners from 51 countries participated in the BTN Jakarta International Marathon on Sunday, held as part of the 498th anniversary celebrations of Jakarta. According to organizers, the majority of participants competed in the 10-kilometer half-marathon category.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the event is more than just a running competition, serving as a platform not only to accommodate public enthusiasm for running but also to support Jakarta’s ambition to join the ranks of the world’s major marathon cities.

Pramono Anung Confident Jakarta Fair 2025 Transactions Will Surpass Rp 7.5 Trillion

To ensure the safety and comfort of participants, the Jakarta provincial government temporarily closed several major roads along the marathon route. The race started at the National Monument (Monas) and finished at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

The marathon route showcased some of Jakarta’s most iconic streets and landmarks, including Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat, Jalan MH Thamrin, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Jalan Rasuna Said, and Jalan Gatot Subroto.

Participants of the BTN Jakarta International Marathon get ready behind the start line at the National Monument (Monas) square in Central Jakarta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Governor Pramono said the marathon had a significant positive economic impact, particularly for hotels along the race route and small businesses (MSMEs) producing souvenirs, food, and sports equipment.

“What we didn’t expect was that all the hotels along the route were fully booked, and MSMEs also benefited greatly from the event,” Pramono said.

Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets

He added that the Jakarta Marathon is expected to become an annual event that supports the government’s efforts to develop world-class sports tourism in the capital.

“I hope that next year, the Jakarta Marathon will level up. The Jakarta government fully supports this event because I want Jakarta to become a destination for both tourism and sports. We’ve seen so many people travel from all over just to join this event,” Pramono said.

Participants of the BTN Jakarta International Marathon run inside the Bung Karno Stadium in Central Jakarta, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

BTN President Director Nixon Napitupulu said the bank is committed to continuing its collaboration with the Jakarta government to realize the vision of positioning Jakarta as a sports tourism destination.

Nixon added that organizers aim to increase the number of participants to 40,000 next year, with a further target of 50,000 runners by 2027.

Lifestyle 1 hours ago

 Governor Pramono said the marathon had a significant positive economic impact, particularly for hotels along the race route.
Governor Pramono: Coal Plants the Leading Cause of Jakarta's Pollution
News Jun 24, 2025 | 3:11 pm

Governor Pramono: Coal Plants the Leading Cause of Jakarta's Pollution

 Pramono said the main sources of air pollution in Jakarta are coal-fired power plants, coal-fired industrial fuels, and motor vehicles.
Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets
News Jun 24, 2025 | 8:10 am

Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets

 The monorail pillars, relics of an ambitious but failed transit project, have long symbolized Jakarta’s past infrastructure missteps.
Jakarta-Owned Bank Rebrands as Bank Jakarta, Eyes IPO in 2026
Business Jun 23, 2025 | 8:40 am

Jakarta-Owned Bank Rebrands as Bank Jakarta, Eyes IPO in 2026

 The rebranding comes as Jakarta prepares to relinquish status as Indonesia’s capital, which will relocate to Nusantara, East Kalimantan.
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
News Jun 22, 2025 | 1:50 pm

Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms

 Pramono outlined his vision to position the city among the top 50 most competitive global cities.
Pramono Anung Confident Jakarta Fair 2025 Transactions Will Surpass Rp 7.5 Trillion
Lifestyle Jun 20, 2025 | 11:55 am

Pramono Anung Confident Jakarta Fair 2025 Transactions Will Surpass Rp 7.5 Trillion

 The size of attendance is also expected to surpass last year's 6.3 million visitors.
Jakarta Turns 498: Here’s What to Expect at the City’s Birthday Party
Lifestyle Jun 19, 2025 | 12:15 pm

Jakarta Turns 498: Here’s What to Expect at the City’s Birthday Party

 Jakarta celebrates its 498th anniversary with parades, puppets, music, food, and fireworks at Lapangan Banteng this Sunday night.
Nusantara Authority Studies Jakarta Province’s Governance Ahead of Asset Handover
News Jun 16, 2025 | 5:24 pm

Nusantara Authority Studies Jakarta Province’s Governance Ahead of Asset Handover

 The Nusantara Capital Authority will study the infrastructure management, waste management, and clean water systems of Jakarta.
Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital
News Jun 15, 2025 | 7:41 pm

Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital

 According to government estimates, the seawall will span 500 kilometers from Banten on Java’s western tip to East Java.
Jakarta Commits to Sterilizing 22,000 Cats to Curb Growing Stray Population
News Jun 4, 2025 | 10:23 am

Jakarta Commits to Sterilizing 22,000 Cats to Curb Growing Stray Population

 Jakarta will continue sterilizing stray cats to curb rapid population growth, aiming to sterilize 22,000 cats in the initial phase.

