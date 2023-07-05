Padi Reborn Closes Semesta Berpesta Bandung

Jakarta. Legendary pop rock group Padi Reborn on Sunday closed the Bandung edition of the Semesta Berpesta colossal music fest.

"Sang Penghibur" ('The Comforter') was up first on Padi Reborn's setlist that night. Followed by "Menanti Sebuah Jawaban" ('Waiting for an Answer') as the crowd cheered.

"Good evening, everyone. How are you all? Let us sing Indonesian music's greatness at the 2023 Semesta Berpesta. It is such an honor to be part of this roadshow," the group's vocalist Fadly told the crowd.

Padi Reborn also played “Tempat Terakhir” (‘The Last Place’), “Maha Dewi” (‘The Great Goddess’), and “Kasih Tak Sampai” (‘Unrequited Love’).

“We dedicate ‘Maha Dewi’ for all of the amazing women out there,” Fadly said.

Music group RAN also rocked the stage of Semesta Berpesta Bandung with “Kulakukan Semua Untukmu” (‘I Will Do Anything for You’) and “Begitu Saja” (‘Just Like That’).

"Many people would go to Bandung to study and they usually would fall in love with someone. But when they return to their hometowns, they break up. You would be able to ‘feel’ this song more if you think of your ex’s face,” RAN’s Rayi and Nino said.

The Semesta Berpesta roadshow will stop by Bogor on June 24-25. Singer Rizky Febian and jazz group MALIQ & D'Essentials are on the line-up. Follow @ semestaberpesta on Instagram for more updates.

