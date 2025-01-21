PBNU’s Gus Yahya Supports Regulating Kids’ Social Media Access, Urges Balanced Approach

Jakarta. Yahya Cholil Staquf, widely known as Gus Yahya, the Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), supports government plans to regulate children’s access to social media but cautions against potential side effects.

According to Gus Yahya, the head of Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, simply restricting access to social media is insufficient, as many platforms also offer valuable content. "Restrictions alone are not enough. Many social media platforms provide content that is genuinely beneficial," he said during an interview at his office on Monday.

Indonesia is preparing to follow in Australia’s footsteps in restricting social media access for children. Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid recently announced that the government is drafting regulations to establish a minimum age limit for accessing social media. However, she did not specify the exact age under consideration.

Gus Yahya urged the government to carefully consider how such regulations would be implemented and to provide positive alternatives for children.

"We can’t just prohibit children from accessing platforms like TikTok without offering something else. There must be clear frameworks for these restrictions," Gus Yahya explained.

PBNU is ready to support the government by mobilizing its extensive resources to create child-friendly digital spaces and provide educational and enriching content.

He also emphasized the role of NU’s vast network of communities and educational institutions in building a healthier digital ecosystem. According to Gus Yahya, PBNU plans to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to develop engaging digital platforms that promote education and creativity among children.

“Creating beneficial and engaging platforms is key. We can’t just restrict; we must innovate,” Gus Yahya concluded.

