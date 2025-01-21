PBNU’s Gus Yahya Supports Regulating Kids’ Social Media Access, Urges Balanced Approach

Hanif Musyaffa
January 21, 2025 | 3:12 pm
SHARE
Yahya Cholil Staquf, widely known as Gus Yahya, the Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), during an interview at his office on Monday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Hanif Musyaffa)
Yahya Cholil Staquf, widely known as Gus Yahya, the Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), during an interview at his office on Monday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Hanif Musyaffa)

Jakarta. Yahya Cholil Staquf, widely known as Gus Yahya, the Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), supports government plans to regulate children’s access to social media but cautions against potential side effects.

According to Gus Yahya, the head of Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, simply restricting access to social media is insufficient, as many platforms also offer valuable content. "Restrictions alone are not enough. Many social media platforms provide content that is genuinely beneficial," he said during an interview at his office on Monday.

Indonesia is preparing to follow in Australia’s footsteps in restricting social media access for children. Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid recently announced that the government is drafting regulations to establish a minimum age limit for accessing social media. However, she did not specify the exact age under consideration.

Gus Yahya urged the government to carefully consider how such regulations would be implemented and to provide positive alternatives for children.

"We can’t just prohibit children from accessing platforms like TikTok without offering something else. There must be clear frameworks for these restrictions," Gus Yahya explained.

PBNU is ready to support the government by mobilizing its extensive resources to create child-friendly digital spaces and provide educational and enriching content.

He also emphasized the role of NU’s vast network of communities and educational institutions in building a healthier digital ecosystem. According to Gus Yahya, PBNU plans to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to develop engaging digital platforms that promote education and creativity among children.

“Creating beneficial and engaging platforms is key. We can’t just restrict; we must innovate,” Gus Yahya concluded.

Tags:
#Social Media
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

PBNU’s Gus Yahya Supports Regulating Kids’ Social Media Access, Urges Balanced Approach
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

PBNU’s Gus Yahya Supports Regulating Kids’ Social Media Access, Urges Balanced Approach

 us Yahya, Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), supports Indonesia’s plan to regulate children’s social media access.
Puan Maharani: DPR to Discuss US Proposal to Evacuate Palestinians to Indonesia
News 2 hours ago

Puan Maharani: DPR to Discuss US Proposal to Evacuate Palestinians to Indonesia

 Indonesia opposes US President Donald Trump's plan to temporarily relocate 2 million Palestinians from Gaza to Indonesia.
Free Fire: One of the Most Popular Games Since 2022
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Free Fire: One of the Most Popular Games Since 2022

 .Free Fire, developed by Garena, has become one of the most popular games since 2022.
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
News 3 hours ago

Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud

 The Gianyar Regency Government has officially closed PARQ Ubud, also known as "The Russian Village," for violating local regulations.
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
News 3 hours ago

Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia

 European sanctions have caused Russian oil to cost cheaper than the global benchmarks.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
3
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
4
Jakarta Governor’s Regulation on Polygamy Sparks Public Debate
5
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED