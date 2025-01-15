Plover Cove Reservoir: How A Dam Makes a Good Cycling Spot

Thomas Rizal
January 15, 2025 | 9:51 pm
Plover Cove Reservoir, Hong Kong. Hong Kong Tourism Board takes The Jakarta Globe's sister publication Beritasatu.com on a trip to the reservoir on Jan. 13, 2025. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)
Plover Cove Reservoir, Hong Kong. Hong Kong Tourism Board takes The Jakarta Globe's sister publication Beritasatu.com on a trip to the reservoir on Jan. 13, 2025. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

Hong Kong. A well-managed infrastructure project can actually become a tourist attraction for biking enthusiasts, and this is what Hong Kong's Plover Cove Reservoir has shown.

Back in the 1950s, the Director of Water Supplies TO Morgan had the idea of turning Plover Cove into a reservoir while swimming in the area. The construction work started in 1960 and finished in 1968. The project had the height of the dams raised in 1973. Its main dam was the largest of its kind in the world at the time. 

It was hard work. It took over 5 million cubic meters of granite and almost a million cubic meters of hard rock. The dam, which stretches 2 kilometers, is as tall as a 9-story building or precisely 28 meters tall. The reservoir boasts a capacity of 230 million cubic meters -- enough to supply the water needs of millions of people.

Fast forward to now, the reservoir -- which lies within Plover Cove Country Park in the northeastern New Territories -- is not only a vital infrastructure. It has become a popular tourist destination, especially for travelers who wish to go for a bike ride.

Hong Kong's Plover Cove Reservoir is the perfect tourist destination for travelers who enjoy cycling or going for some scenic walks. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

Its main dam has become an ideal cycling spot for all ages. It only takes a while to reach from one end to the other, although the uphill and winding paths have become a challenge on its own. For travelers who do not feel like cycling, there are also many people who choose to walk -- or jog -- along the dam. 

When traveling in the area, travelers will get to enjoy the scenic views of the sea and dam. The Plover Cove Reservoir is also a nice place to admire in the mountains that surround Hong Kong. When the sun is out, many tourists also fly kites. Travelers, especially first-time visitors, do not need to worry about getting lost because there are signs along the path to the reservoir.

