Police Hunt Foreigners Involved in Security Guard Assault at Bali’s Finns Beach Club

Badung. A group of foreign tourists assaulted security personnel after allegedly refusing to settle their bill at Finns Beach Club in Berawa Beach, Badung, Bali on Tuesday. Authorities are investigating the incident, which went viral on social media.

Badung Police spokesperson Putu Sukarma confirmed that the victims have filed a police report and that an active search is underway for the perpetrators.

"We are pursuing the suspected attackers, which include foreign nationals and other visitors involved in the altercation with Finns Beach security," Sukarma said on Wednesday.

The incident left four security guards injured. A viral video circulating online shows a heated confrontation between the foreigners and security staff, escalating into a physical assault.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the venue and have identified the suspected perpetrators. Investigators are also gathering testimonies from witnesses, including the injured security guards, to determine the cause of the attack.

