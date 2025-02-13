Police Hunt Foreigners Involved in Security Guard Assault at Bali’s Finns Beach Club

Sopian Hadi
February 13, 2025 | 10:03 am
SHARE
CCTV footage shows foreign tourists attacking security guards at Finns Beach Club in Bali’s Berawa Beach after allegedly refusing to pay their bill on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)
CCTV footage shows foreign tourists attacking security guards at Finns Beach Club in Bali’s Berawa Beach after allegedly refusing to pay their bill on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)

Badung. A group of foreign tourists assaulted security personnel after allegedly refusing to settle their bill at Finns Beach Club in Berawa Beach, Badung, Bali on Tuesday. Authorities are investigating the incident, which went viral on social media.

Badung Police spokesperson Putu Sukarma confirmed that the victims have filed a police report and that an active search is underway for the perpetrators.

"We are pursuing the suspected attackers, which include foreign nationals and other visitors involved in the altercation with Finns Beach security," Sukarma said on Wednesday.

The incident left four security guards injured. A viral video circulating online shows a heated confrontation between the foreigners and security staff, escalating into a physical assault.

Advertisement

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the venue and have identified the suspected perpetrators. Investigators are also gathering testimonies from witnesses, including the injured security guards, to determine the cause of the attack.

Tags:
#Tourism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

ICOPE 2025: Government Urges Sustainable Palm Oil Practices to Curb Deforestation
News 42 minutes ago

ICOPE 2025: Government Urges Sustainable Palm Oil Practices to Curb Deforestation

 At ICOPE 2025, officials called for integrating palm oil cultivation with forest conservation to curb deforestation.
Freeport Indonesia Delivers First Gold Bars to Antam to Mark New Milestone
Business 2 hours ago

Freeport Indonesia Delivers First Gold Bars to Antam to Mark New Milestone

 Freeport becomes Indonesia’s first fully integrated mining company, capable of refining anodes from impure metals into gold bars.
Police Hunt Foreigners Involved in Security Guard Assault at Bali’s Finns Beach Club
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Police Hunt Foreigners Involved in Security Guard Assault at Bali’s Finns Beach Club

 A group of foreign tourists assaulted security guards at Finns Beach Club in Bali, leaving four injured.
Trump Upends US Policy on Ukraine and Says He and Putin Agree to End War
News 4 hours ago

Trump Upends US Policy on Ukraine and Says He and Putin Agree to End War

 In another blow to Ukraine’s Western-leaning aspirations, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said NATO membership was unrealistic for Ukraine.
Public Works Ministry Furloughs Thousands, Halts Key Infrastructure Projects
News 4 hours ago

Public Works Ministry Furloughs Thousands, Halts Key Infrastructure Projects

 Public Works Ministry has furloughed thousands of contract workers and suspended key infrastructure projects after a $5 billion budget cut.
News Index

Most Popular

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
1
Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
2
Bali Flights Disrupted as Bad Weather Hits Ngurah Rai Airport
3
Prabowo Welcomes Erdoğan at Jakarta Airport
4
Coal Exporters Brace for New Pricing Rule as Indonesia Moves to Enforce HBA
5
Sri Mulyani Assures Foreign Investors: Budget Cuts Won't Hinder Growth
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED