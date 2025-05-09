Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media With Message of Peace
Vatican City. Pope Leo XIV has taken over the Vatican’s official social media accounts, beginning with an Instagram post on Tuesday that echoed the first words he spoke as pope: “Peace be with you all!”
The @Pontifex post featured a series of photos capturing the first days of the pontificate of history’s first American pope.
The Vatican announced that it is archiving the posts from Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy. As of late Tuesday, the @Pontifex account on X (formerly Twitter) did not appear to be active.
The Vatican first launched the @Pontifex handle in 2012 under Pope Benedict XVI. The account is now available in nine languages—English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Polish, Arabic, and Latin—and has a combined following of 52 million people.
Unlike previous popes, Pope Leo XIV is reportedly more hands-on with social media. Historically, the Vatican curated and posted messages on behalf of the pope.
Before becoming pope, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost occasionally used X through an account created in 2011. Though inactive since July 2023, the account resumed activity earlier this year, featuring posts that included criticism of Trump-era immigration policies and remarks by US Vice President JD Vance.