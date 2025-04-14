Potential Danger: Mount Gede Hiking Trails Closed Again

Jakarta. The hiking trails at Mount Gede Pangrango National Park in West Java have once again been closed by the park authority, effective from April 14 until further notice from the Geological Agency of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

According to a government circular issued on Monday, the closure is a precautionary measure in response to increased volcanic activity at Mount Gede, which poses potential dangers such as phreatic eruptions and toxic gas emissions.

The head of the Mount Gede Pangrango National Park Authority, Adhi Nurul Hadi, said the decision was made to ensure the safety of hikers, tourists, and nearby communities.

“This closure is intended to protect the safety of visitors and local residents from potential geological disasters,” he said.

Previously, Mount Gede Pangrango in Cianjur Regency had already been closed since early April. The closure has since been extended three times -- first from April 3-7, then April 8-13, and now further extended until April 21.

The park authority advised that hikers who registered from April 14 onward can choose to reschedule or request a refund through the official website at www.booking.gedepangrango.org.

“We will do our best to accommodate rescheduling and refunds for those who have already made bookings. Additionally, a rescheduling option is also available for those who choose to postpone their trip,” Adhi added.

All prospective hikers, tourists, locals, and nature enthusiasts are required to comply with the no-hiking policy at Mount Gede as a preventive measure for everyone's safety.

