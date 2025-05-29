Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto gifted luxury Rolex watches to players of the Indonesian national football team following their 1-0 win over China in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The gesture of appreciation took place during a private lunch at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara IV, Jakarta, on Friday.

Public attention was drawn to the lavish reward after national team defender Justin Hubner posted a moment from the gathering on his personal Instagram account, @justinhubner5. In the post, several players were seen carrying black-and-gold goodie bags marked “The Time Place,” a high-end watch retailer in Indonesia.

According to Beritasatu.com, each player received a Rolex GMT-Master II, a luxury timepiece valued at approximately Rp 254.8 million ($16,000). Renowned for its dual-time zone feature, the watch boasts a rotating Cerachrom bezel, scratch-resistant surface, and water resistance up to 100 meters.

Indonesia’s narrow victory over China on Thursday, at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, came courtesy of a 24th-minute penalty by striker Ole Romeny. The win secured Indonesia’s spot in the next round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

The Garuda squad is set to play their final third-round match against Japan away on Tuesday, June 10.

