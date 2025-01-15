Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia

Antara
January 15, 2025 | 11:09 am
Actor Steven Seagal (left), President Prabowo Subianto (right), and Prabowo
Actor Steven Seagal (left), President Prabowo Subianto (right), and Prabowo's ex-wife Siti "Titiek" Hediati Soeharto share a warm reunion in Jakarta on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (Instagram @titieksoeharto)

Jakarta. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had an unexpected reunion with American action star Steven Seagal during the actor's visit to Indonesia. The two shared a warm conversation and even enjoyed a meal together, rekindling a friendship that dates back 35 years.

The encounter, which took place recently at a restaurant in Jakarta, was confirmed by Deputy of Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Angga Raka Prabowo. 

"This afternoon, I had a lunch meeting with the President at a place in Jakarta. As I was leaving the elevator, I happened to run into Steven Seagal. We exchanged greetings, and I found out they’ve known each other since 35 years ago," Angga told Antara news agency on Monday evening.

In the video of their encounter, both men were seen engaging in friendly and relaxed conversation. The Under Siege actor was dressed in a black top and matching pants, accessorized with a necklace, while President Prabowo wore a brown safari shirt paired with black pants.

Before meeting Prabowo, Seagal had already met with Prabowo’s ex-wife, Siti Hediati "Titiek" Soeharto, during his visit to Bali on Jan. 4. Seagal and Titiek have been friends for over 20 years, and the meeting between the two longtime acquaintances seemed to have paved the way for the reunion between Seagal and Prabowo.

The three of them enjoyed lunch together, joined by several notable figures, including popular podcaster Deddy Corbuzier.

Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia
Prabowo Subianto Meets Longtime Friend Steven Seagal During His Visit to Indonesia

