Prabowo Subianto’s Budget Cuts Lead to Suspension of Ministerial Scholarships

Antara
February 5, 2025 | 3:35 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks in a news conference at her office in Jakarta, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks in a news conference at her office in Jakarta, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. The Finance Ministry has announced the cancellation of the 2025 Ministerial Scholarship program, following a directive to streamline the budgets for ministries and agencies.

The cancellation aligns with Presidential Instruction No. 1/2025 on Efficiency in the Implementation of the State Budget (APBN) and Regional Budget (APBD) for the 2025 fiscal year, as well as Finance Ministry Letter No. S-37/MK.02/2025. Wahyu Kusuma Romadhoni, Head of the Financial Education and Training Agency (BPPK) under the ministry, expressed regret over the decision, stating on Wednesday that the application process for the scholarship program would be halted immediately.

The Ministerial Scholarship, typically offered to outstanding candidates within the Finance Ministry to pursue graduate education abroad, aimed to enhance the ministry's human resource capabilities. The program had opened for registration on January 10 and was set to close on February 9, but will no longer proceed as planned.

This decision is part of broader fiscal tightening measures mandated by President Prabowo Subianto. In an effort to reduce spending by Rp 306.69 trillion ($18.9 billion) for the current fiscal year, President Prabowo has instructed both central and regional governments to cut expenditures.

The government has redirected these funds to support a key initiative of the president’s flagship program, which provides free nutritious meals for children and expectant mothers. An additional Rp 100 trillion has been allocated for this project.

Under the presidential directive, central government agencies are required to reduce their budgets by Rp 256.1 trillion, while Rp 50.5 trillion will be deducted from funds transferred to provincial governments.

Tags:
#Education
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Donors Welcome Germany Taking Over US Lead in Indonesia’s JETP Funding
News 35 minutes ago

Donors Welcome Germany Taking Over US Lead in Indonesia’s JETP Funding

 Donors EU and France welcome reports of Germany stepping in to lead the JETP climate funding for Indonesia.
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by House, Trial to Proceed in Senate
News 1 hours ago

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte Impeached by House, Trial to Proceed in Senate

 Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has been impeached by the House of Representatives after over 200 lawmakers signed a petition.
Prabowo Subianto’s Budget Cuts Lead to Suspension of Ministerial Scholarships
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Prabowo Subianto’s Budget Cuts Lead to Suspension of Ministerial Scholarships

 The Finance Ministry has announced the cancellation of the 2025 Ministerial Scholarship program, following presidential budget cuts.
Corporate Loans Drive Bank Mandiri’s Rp 55.8 Trillion Profit in 2024
Business 3 hours ago

Corporate Loans Drive Bank Mandiri’s Rp 55.8 Trillion Profit in 2024

 Bank Mandiri posted a net profit of Rp 55.8 trillion in 2024, driven by 19.5% loan growth and strong performance in corporate lending.
Counterterrorism Squad Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in Tasikmalaya
News 3 hours ago

Counterterrorism Squad Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in Tasikmalaya

 Densus 88, Indonesia’s counter-terrorism unit, arrested a 52-year-old man in Tasikmalaya, West Java, for alleged involvement in terrorism.
News Index

Most Popular

Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
1
Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
2
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
3
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
4
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
5
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED