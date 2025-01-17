Prabowo's Ministers Make Their News Anchor Debut on Beritasatu TV

Jakarta. Ministers and other senior government officials are currently taking turns to make their news anchor debut at B-Universe Media Holdings’ new studio in PIK 2.

The media company -- which operates BTV and Beritasatu TV -- has just launched a brand new, cutting-edge studio. To celebrate the studio launch, B-Universe is inviting President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet members to speak in front of the camera as news presenters. Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding was among those who became an anchor for a day.

“How fun! I think I can become an anchor in the future and take over your roles,” Karding told B-Universe’s team.

Karding admitted that becoming an anchor was no easy job, citing that he had to present the news to the public at the right tempo, intonation, and emotion. The experience, however, got Karding hooked on being a news presenter.

Advertisement

“But to be honest, I do enjoy my time here. I would ask Beritasatu TV to perhaps invite me every weekend,” Karding said.

Deputy Cooperatives Minister Ferry Juliantono tries presenting news at Berita Satu TV from B-Universe\'s new studio in PIK 2 on June 16, 2025. (B1 Photo/Ichsan Ali)

Deputy Cooperatives Minister Ferry Juliantono also made his presenter debut at the Investor Market Today Special that day. He admitted to feeling nervous when going on air.

"But I tried to be confident, as [the team] has briefed me on how it works. Turns out that this is such a fun job," Ferry said.

The Gerindra politician said that the experience had taught him how a lot of work was being done behind the scenes on TV broadcasts. He added: "It turns out what we are seeing on TV is the result of collaboration between different units.”

Beritasatu TV also invited Environment Minister Hanif Faisol and Small Enterprise Minister Maman Abdurrahman as news anchors later in the day.

B-Universe encompasses online portal Beritasatu.com, the business daily Investor Daily, market-focused Investor.id, and the English-language outlet The Jakarta Globe.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: