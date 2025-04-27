Pramono Anung Confident Jakarta Fair 2025 Transactions Will Surpass Rp 7.5 Trillion

Mita Amalia Hapsari
June 20, 2025 | 11:55 am
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung officially opened Jakarta Fair 2025 on June 19, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Mita Amalia Hapsari)
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung officially opened Jakarta Fair 2025 on June 19, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Mita Amalia Hapsari)

Jakarta. The ongoing annual exhibition, Jakarta Fair, is expected to generate transactions worth more than last year's figure of Rp 7.5 trillion, said Governor Pramono Anung.

The size of attendance is also expected to surpass last year's 6.3 million visitors, Pramono said on Thursday. The Jakarta Fair is a much-awaited event, held as part of celebrations for the city's 498th anniversary.

Pramono said the event serves as a platform for young entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises to showcase their products and engage directly with potential customers, small and big, while exploring the potential for export sales.

“Let’s strengthen economic growth through the innovation of our nation's talents and expand market access for global businesses so they can compete globally,” said Pramono.

Meanwhile, Chairwoman of the Jakarta Fair 2025 Organizing Committee, Hartati Murdaya, said this year’s fair carries the theme: Supporting an Advanced Indonesia Through Sustainable National Innovation and Creativity. The theme reflects the spirit of enhancing the competitiveness of local products and supporting national economic development through continuous innovation, she said.

Jakarta Fair 2025 will run for 25 days until July 13. The exhibition is open Monday to Thursday starting at 3:00 p.m., and from Friday to Sunday starting at 10:00 a,m. Tickets for the Jakarta Fair are available online and on-site, starting from Rp 40,000.

