Prince of Pop Fariz RM Arrested for Drugs for the Fourth Time

Jakarta. Legendary musician Fariz RM has been arrested again for drug-related offenses, marking the fourth time he has faced legal trouble over narcotics.

The prince of pop is currently in custody at the South Jakarta Police Headquarters. South Jakarta Police Narcotics Unit Chief AKBP Andri Kurniawan confirmed the arrest.

“The person in question, identified as FRM, has been taken into custody,” Andri said on Wednesday.

He added that Fariz RM was arrested in Bandung, West Java.

Andri urged the public and media to be patient as the investigation is ongoing. “Please be patient, the suspect is still being questioned,” he said.

Following his latest arrest, an old interview of Fariz discussing his drug use resurfaced on YouTube. In the video, the 64-year-old artist openly admitted to decades of drug use.

“I was really into drugs. I was addicted to morphine and heroin for 14 years and have lived with marijuana and other narcotics for 40 years,” he said.

Fariz also revealed that he had previously been arrested three times for drug offenses, serving two prison sentences and undergoing one rehabilitation program. He now faces a fourth legal case for the same issue.

Fariz RM’s history with drug-related arrests dates back to 2007, followed by another in 2015, and most recently in 2018, when he was caught in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and other psychotropic substances.

In the resurfaced video, Fariz claimed he maintained boundaries in his drug use, insisting that he never used substances while working on music.

"I’m not stupid. I never use drugs to create music. I believe that to produce great work, you need 100 percent of your brain," he stated.

Music Career and Legacy

Fariz RM’s music career began when he became a lead guitarist at the age of 12. Alongside Debby and Odink Nasution, he formed Young Gipsy, a band influenced by blues and rock. His professional journey gained momentum after participating in the Prambors Youth Songwriting Competition in 1977, where he placed third. This achievement marked his entry into Indonesia’s music scene.

In 1980, Fariz released his iconic album Sakura, which was a massive success. The album’s fresh and danceable sound set him apart from the prevailing music trends in Indonesia. The following year, he founded the fusion jazz-rock band Transs with Erwin Gutawa and other musicians, inspiring the emergence of notable fusion groups like Krakatau and Karimata.

Fariz was also involved in numerous other musical projects, including Wow! with Iwan Madjid and Darwin B Rachman, as well as Symphony and Jakarta Rhythm Section. Throughout his career, he has released over 20 solo albums and numerous collaborative works, including international projects.

After a decade-long hiatus, Fariz returned to the music scene with his Pagelaran Zaman Emas Fariz RM concert in 2003, although it faced low attendance. In 2008, he staged the Anthology Live Concert, collaborating with younger artists such as Sherina Munaf, Koil, and White Shoes & The Couples Company.

