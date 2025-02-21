Punk Band Sukatani Apologizes for Police-Criticizing Song, but Support Grows

Jakarta. The Indonesian punk scene is buzzing after Sukatani, a raw and defiant duo from Purbalingga, issued a public apology over their song Bayar Bayar Bayar, a critique of alleged police extortion. The track—now pulled from circulation—had struck a nerve, turning into a rallying song ahead of a mass protest on Friday.

Sukatani’s members, Syifa "Alectroguy" Al Lufti and Novi "Twister Angel" Citra, posted their apology on the band’s official account after the controversy escalated. The move came amid growing pressure, but their words did little to quiet the backlash.

National Police (Polri) spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko assured the public that Polri isn’t thin-skinned, insisting the force welcomes criticism.

“Polri is committed to being a modern organization that is not anti-criticism,” he said Thursday, echoing Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo’s stance on public feedback.

But that didn’t stop the flood of support for Sukatani from the country’s alternative and underground music scenes. Heavyweights like Seringai’s Arian13, singer-songwriter Baskara Putra, rapper-producer Karim "BAP." Soenharjo, all-female metal trio Voice of Baceprot, and garage rockers Morfem have thrown their weight behind , calling out what they see as intimidation tactics.

The controversy couldn’t have hit at a more critical moment. On Friday, Jakarta is set to host Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), a mass protest demanding police reform, budget transparency, and a re-evaluation of government policies. Reports suggest Bayar Bayar Bayar has already become an anthem for the movement.

Sukatani’s 2023 album Gelap Gempita remains available on streaming services, though Bayar Bayar Bayar is noticeably missing from the tracklist.

Sukatani’s apology may have silenced the song, but the noise surrounding it is only getting louder.

