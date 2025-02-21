Punk Band Sukatani Apologizes for Police-Criticizing Song, but Support Grows

Ilham Oktafian, Faisal Maliki Baskoro
February 21, 2025 | 2:16 pm
SHARE
Sukatani performs at Bukit Pintar, Subang, West Java, in December 2024. Band members Syifa Al Lufti (Alectroguy) and Novi Citra (Twister Angel) later issued a public apology for their song Bayar Bayar Bayar, which criticized alleged police extortion. (Instagram @sukataniband)
Sukatani performs at Bukit Pintar, Subang, West Java, in December 2024. Band members Syifa Al Lufti (Alectroguy) and Novi Citra (Twister Angel) later issued a public apology for their song Bayar Bayar Bayar, which criticized alleged police extortion. (Instagram @sukataniband)

Jakarta. The Indonesian punk scene is buzzing after Sukatani, a raw and defiant duo from Purbalingga, issued a public apology over their song Bayar Bayar Bayar, a critique of alleged police extortion. The track—now pulled from circulation—had struck a nerve, turning into a rallying song ahead of a mass protest on Friday.

Sukatani’s members, Syifa "Alectroguy" Al Lufti and Novi "Twister Angel" Citra, posted their apology on the band’s official account after the controversy escalated. The move came amid growing pressure, but their words did little to quiet the backlash.

National Police (Polri) spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko assured the public that Polri isn’t thin-skinned, insisting the force welcomes criticism.

“Polri is committed to being a modern organization that is not anti-criticism,” he said Thursday, echoing Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo’s stance on public feedback.

Advertisement

But that didn’t stop the flood of support for Sukatani from the country’s alternative and underground music scenes. Heavyweights like Seringai’s Arian13, singer-songwriter Baskara Putra, rapper-producer Karim "BAP." Soenharjo, all-female metal trio Voice of Baceprot, and garage rockers Morfem have thrown their weight behind , calling out what they see as intimidation tactics.

The controversy couldn’t have hit at a more critical moment. On Friday, Jakarta is set to host Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), a mass protest demanding police reform, budget transparency, and a re-evaluation of government policies. Reports suggest Bayar Bayar Bayar has already become an anthem for the movement.

Sukatani’s 2023 album Gelap Gempita remains available on streaming services, though Bayar Bayar Bayar is noticeably missing from the tracklist.

Sukatani’s apology may have silenced the song, but the noise surrounding it is only getting louder.

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Punk Band Sukatani Apologizes for Police-Criticizing Song, but Support Grows
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Punk Band Sukatani Apologizes for Police-Criticizing Song, but Support Grows

 Indonesian punk band Sukatani apologized for their song Bayar Bayar Bayar, which criticizes alleged police extortion
How Being 'Productive in Indonesia' Can Boost the Local Agricultural Sector
News 2 hours ago

How Being 'Productive in Indonesia' Can Boost the Local Agricultural Sector

 IPB University alumna Lia Nuryanah chooses to be productive in one's country and help develop her hometown's agricultural sector.
Free Health Check Program Faces Infrastructure, Manpower Challenges
News 4 hours ago

Free Health Check Program Faces Infrastructure, Manpower Challenges

 The Free Health Check program faces challenges due to limited healthcare facilities and medical personnel, says lawmaker Felly Estelita.
Brazil Invites Prabowo to Join BRICS Summit in July
News 5 hours ago

Brazil Invites Prabowo to Join BRICS Summit in July

 On July 6-7, Rio de Janeiro will host the much-awaited gathering of BRICS leaders.
BP Haji to Fully Organize Hajj Pilgrimage in 2026
News 8 hours ago

BP Haji to Fully Organize Hajj Pilgrimage in 2026

 The Saudi government has allowed Indonesia to send 221,000 Hajj pilgrims this upcoming pilgrimage season.
News Index

Most Popular

Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
1
Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
2
Megawati Withdraws All PDI-P Leaders from Prabowo's Retreat Program After Hasto’s Arrest
3
What You Need to Know About Indonesia’s Revised Mining Law
4
Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case
5
ITB Professor Brian Yuliarto Appointed Tech Minister in Prabowo’s First Cabinet Reshuffle
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED