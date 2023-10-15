Raisa, Vierratale Perform at Semesta Berpesta Jakarta

Jakarta. Colossal music festival Semesta Berpesta on Saturday finally came to the bustling city of Jakarta and brought a star-studded lineup.

Pop rock group Vierratale and singer Ziva Magnolya, among others, performed their top hits that night. Earlier in the day, musicians Elma Dae, Janita Gabriela, Meiska, and Kim, also played at the music fest that took place in Ancol Ecopark. Solo artist Raisa wrapped up the first day of Semesta Berpesta Jakarta.

"Teka Teki" ('Riddles') became the first song that Raisa performed that night. The singer also invited a fan onto the stage when she sang "Mantan Terindah" ('The Most Beautiful Ex').

"We broke up because he had to be with the woman of his parents' choice. It's hard, but I think loving someone does not mean that we have to be together. Just remembering them is enough," lucky fan Dinda said.

The singer immediately hugged Dinda to cheer her up.

"Stay strong and keep your chin up!" Raisa said, adding that the fan would meet her soulmate one day.

Vierratale vocalist Widi plays the group's top hits at Semesta Berpesta Jakarta on Oct. 15, 2023. (B1 Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Dinda was not the only one who was thinking of their exes that night.

Vierratale vocalist Widi also talked about a past relationship during her performance.

"I was once in a stressful relationship. But I had to be professional. My love life must not interfere with my family's lives. I have to make money for the family and for my future," Widi said.

It was a night of nostalgia as Vierratale played their old hits such as "Seandainya" ('What If'), "Kesepian" ('Loneliness'), "Jadi Apa yang Kau Inginkan" ('Becoming Who You Want to Be'), among others.

Semesta Berpesta Jakarta will also go on for a second day. Day 2 performers include Rony Parulian, Yura Yunita, Maliq & D’Essentials, and Kahitna.

