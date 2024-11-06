‘Red One’ Review: An Early Christmas Gift from JK Simmons' Santa

Jakarta. The holiday-themed action-comedy movie “Red One” becomes an early Christmas gift about the kidnapping of the well-beloved legend Santa Claus (JK Simmons).

Directed by Jake Kasdan, “Red One” takes us through a rescue mission like no other as Santa gets kidnapped. His trusted bodyguard Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) embarks on a mission together with bounty hunter Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) to save Christmas, so kids all over the world can get their long-awaited presents. The movie puts the viewers in the children’s shoes. Because just like how those kids feel on Christmas, Santa is the best thing that comes out of this movie.

After an introduction to Santa’s job, the legendary figure -- known for his red-and-white attire -- gets kidnapped. This means that JK Simmons has less screen time compared to the main Callum-Jack duo. However, the two-hour-long “Red One” still somewhat fails to build their chemistry despite allotting a huge chunk of screen time to the duo. This sparks the question if the long runtime is really necessary for the movie.

“Red One” takes the audience into the mechanics of the Christmas present delivery. We see what seems to be Santa’s workshop getting busy; even assigning the adorable-looking elves and other mythical to specific stations. There is even a station that is in charge of the ribbons. JK Simmons -- powered by his incredible acting -- also fits the ripped Santa Claus like a glove.

Advertisement

As the kidnapping drama nears its end, it is actually Santa himself and his team of reindeers that take down the final boss, Gryla (Kiernan Shipka): the legendary Christmas witch from Icelandic folklore.

“Red One” also does a great job in delivering the long-awaited moment: the Christmas gift delivery. The scene also becomes the answer to young Jack’s skepticism of how a single Santa can bring presents to kids around the world in one night. Yes, Santa goes through rigorous training before the big day, and just like Jack says, is surprisingly athletic.

“Red One” is now out in Indonesian cinemas.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: