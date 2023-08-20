Regent Invites Neighboring Town Dancers to Cheer Up Madura Culture Festival

Madura. Sumenep Regent Achmad Fauzi Wongsojudo, popularly known as Cak Fauzi, has invited traditional dancers from neighboring regencies and towns in the eastern part of Java Island to participate in the upcoming Madura Culture Festival, set to commence next week.

Held regularly in Sumenep, which is one of the four regencies on Madura Island, this edition of the festival is themed "Soul of Madura."

Cak Fauzi expressed his anticipation for the arrival of dancers from Banyuwangi, Bondowoso, Jember, Situbondo, Lumajang, Pasuruan, and Probolinggo – regencies that collectively form a horseshoe-shaped area, earning it the nickname.

"As part of our 2023 calendar, we will be hosting dancers from across the Horseshoe Area to infuse energy into the Madura Culture Festival in Sumenep," Cak Fauzi said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The festival will be hosted at the Ahmad Yani Stadium from August 26 and will feature a myriad of traditional dancers from different regencies. Each group will perform the distinctive traditional dance of their respective region in sequence.

The opening act will showcase the Banyuwangi contingent, followed by a local band's performance before other regencies take the stage.

"Each group will have a 10-minute slot for their performance. We are also featuring a well-known band from Sumenep, with musicians Saltis and Nuki," the regent said.

High school students have been offered free entry to the event, allowing them the opportunity to acquaint themselves with and gain insights into the cultural heritage of Madura Island and eastern Java.

The festival will additionally involve the participation of 200 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises from Sumenep, thereby contributing to the economic advantages associated with this annual event, Fauzi added.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: