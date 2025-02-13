Religious Affairs Minister Reminds of Interfaith Tolerance As Ramadan Nears

Alfida Rizky Febrianna
February 13, 2025 | 7:31 am
B-Universe's Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita (left) and Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar take a photo in the brotherhood tunnel that connects the Istiqlal Mosque and the Cathedral in Jakarta on Feb. 12, 2025. (B1 Photo/Alfida Rizky Febrianna)
Jakarta. Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar reminds Indonesians to uphold interfaith tolerance as the world's largest Muslim-majority country inches closer to Ramadan.

In about two weeks from now, Muslims around the world will enter the fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims will endure hunger and thirst by fasting from dawn until dusk. The populous Indonesia is a multifaith country that recognizes six religions, namely Islam, Catholicism, Protestantism, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Confucianism with a large part of the population identifying as Muslims. Nasaruddin said that the upcoming Ramadan should be an opportunity to embrace interfaith tolerance.

"For Muslims, let's make this Ramadan the best one yet. We should make sure that the quality and quantity of our fasts are better than the previous Ramadan. To the people of other religions, we should show tolerance to those who fast by respecting their fasting," Nasaruddin told Beritasatu TV and BTV at the iconic Tunnel of Friendship in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He also told Muslims to be tolerant and not discriminate against other faith groups' religious holidays. 

The Tunnel of Friendship is an underground tunnel that connects the Jakarta Cathedral and the Istiqlal Mosque. This tunnel is often seen as the epitome of Indonesia's religious tolerance. Nasaruddin said the beauty of tolerance was something that was rarely found in other countries.

"This is the beauty of Indonesia, maybe we can't find it anywhere else," he said.

The Tunnel of Friendship also becomes the setting for Nasaruddin's upcoming sermon show "The Power of Ramadan" which will exclusively air on BTV and Beritasatu TV for the entirety of this fasting month. 

"This is something new. Kudos to Beritasatu for bringing something different to the table," Nasaruddin said.

B-Universe Media Holdings' executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita said BTV and Beritasatu TV became the first stations to broadcast a sermon set in the Tunnel of Friendship.

"The religious affairs minister is indeed a big-hearted man. He has given us this opportunity and also invited people of other faiths to enter the holy month of Ramadan together. He also reminded us to become more tolerant than ever," Enggartiasto said.

B-Universe is a media holding that houses various publications, including BTV, Beritasatu TV, The Jakarta Globe, Beritasatu.com, Investor Daily, and Investor.id.

