Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Remake of "Catatan si Boy" Recaptures Youth Crisis of the 1980s

Chairul Fikri
August 7, 2023 | 8:09 pm
SHARE
This picture shows a still of the movie Catatan si Boy. (Handout Photo)
This picture shows a still of the movie Catatan si Boy. (Handout Photo)

Jakarta. The iconic Indonesian movie "Catatan si Boy" (Boy's Note), which gained popularity in the 1980s, is making a comeback as MD Pictures collaborates with MVP Entertainment and Dapur Film to recreate it with a more modern concept while preserving its core theme.

The original film portrayed a young man from a wealthy family grappling with parental conflicts over his choice of a future partner. It spawned two sequels, all of which enjoyed considerable success in Indonesian cinemas. The movie's original soundtrack also became a sensation.

The leading roles in the remake are played by Angga Yunanda as Boy and Shifa Hadju as Vera.

Manoj Punjabi, the CEO of MD Pictures, mentioned during a press conference that the remake took over seven years to bring to fruition.

Advertisement

"We've been planning this project for seven years, facing challenges along the way. I'm grateful that we managed to complete filming by the end of last year, and it will be screened on August 17," Manoj said.

As a teenager when the original film hit cinemas back then, Manoj himself was a big fan of it. Thus, when the opportunity arose to work on the remake, he was determined to present it with a fresh and contemporary feel.

"The challenge was to keep the movie relevant to today's teenagers while addressing the conflict that arises between parents and their children's relationships," Manoj said.

Another challenge was to redefine the character of Boy, originally portrayed by Onky Alexander, and find a fitting replacement. Angga Yunanda was chosen for the role.

Director Hanung Bramantyo highlighted a minor conflict during the scriptwriting process. The character of Boy represented the youth rebellion of the 1980s against arranged marriages.

"While making the movie, we delved into why it became a hit in 1987. Back then, there was a youth movement against conservative parents who enforced arranged marriages. Times have changed, though some aspects remain," Hanung noted.

"The challenge here was whether the character of Boy could resonate with modern audiences. I believe it does. Many people will relate to Boy," he added.

The cast of the new version of "Catatan si Boy" includes Angga Yunanda as Boy, Syifa Hadju as Nuke, Rebecca Klopper as Ina (Boy's sister), Alyssa Daguise as Vera, Lukman Sardi as Nuke's father, Marcella Zalianty as Nuke's mother, Mona Ratuliu as Boy's mother, and original cast members from the first "Catatan si Boy," Dede Yusuf as Boy's father, and Meriam Bellina as Vera's mother.

Tags:
#Film
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

UK Moves Asylum-Seekers to Barge to Cut Costs
News 55 minutes ago

UK Moves Asylum-Seekers to Barge to Cut Costs

 Home Office Minister Sarah Dines said people arriving in the U.K. via unauthorized means “can’t expect to stay in a four-star hotel”.
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter

 Indonesia has experienced a remarkable 10-spot jump in its global competitiveness ranking, reaching 34th place.
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
News 4 hours ago

Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President

 Timor Leste says it will ideally become a full-fledged ASEAN member in 2025, but remains open to other time frames.
Remake of
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Remake of "Catatan si Boy" Recaptures Youth Crisis of the 1980s

 The original Catatan si Boy spawned two sequels, all of which enjoyed considerable success in Indonesian cinemas.
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
News 5 hours ago

Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers

 Finalists were reportedly subjected to strip naked for a "body checking" and photo session.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Criminal Suspect Released from Detention after Major Dedi Hasibuan Visits Police Office
1
Criminal Suspect Released from Detention after Major Dedi Hasibuan Visits Police Office
2
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
3
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
4
IDX Market Capitalization Slips to Sub-Rp10,000T Mark
5
Populous Indonesia Defends Democracy Index That is Behind Malaysia
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED