Review: ‘F1’ Tire-Rific Movie Makes You Feel Like You Are on a Race

Jakarta. How does it feel like racing in one of, if not the most, prestigious motorsport races? The Brad Pitt-starred "F1" film captures the thrill of driving hundreds of kilometers per hour on the big screen.

Legendary actor Brad Pitt and F1 star Lewis Hamilton co-produced the movie on a $300 million budget, making it one of the most expensive films ever made. Joseph Kosinski, the man behind “Top Gun: Maverick”, is also the producer-cum-director of the 155-minute-long film.

“F1” follows Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a nomadic racer-for-hire and veteran F1 driver. Ruben (Javier Bardem), Hayes’ stylish ex-teammate, had recruited the blonde to save the dying APXGP team, in which he had to partner with the rookie Joshua “Noah” Pearce (Damson Idris). Some might find the plot to be the cliché narrative of an old-timer versus the hotshot rookie -- both are very stubborn individuals. Hayes’ unorthodox methods of racing add flavor to the racing drama. "F1" also has a nice balance of off-circuit story and the race itself.

F1. (Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Apple original really doesn’t cut corners on its thrilling car sequences, which include tons of POVs from the cockpit. The top-notch cinematography puts the audience in the driver’s seat. Apple created a custom iPhone camera and mounted it on actual racing cars. That’s why the footage feels real. Camerawork aside, “F1” the movie shows the work that takes place behind the screen: the technicians, the pit crew, as well as all the money that owners and investors have to spend to keep the team afloat. Every second spent at the pit matters. So it shows those unfamiliar with the F1 world that when a driver crosses the finish line, it is the fruit of the hard work of many people.

In the acting department, Pitt basically plays himself as the charming Hayes. It was fun to watch owner Ruben and the rest of the crew on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what Hayes would do next on the circuit.

“F1” is now playing in Indonesian cinemas.

