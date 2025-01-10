Review: Lee Seung-gi’s ‘About Family’ is A Gift That Keeps on Giving

Jakarta. The South Korean comedy drama film “About Family” starring the renowned actor Lee Seung-gi will make you laugh, cry, and be in awe at the many unexpected twists that the movie offers.

A bald Seung-gi plays Moon-seok, a Buddhist monk and the only son to Moo-ok (Kim Yoon-seok), the self-made owner of a famous dumpling restaurant. Moo-ok is worried that no one will carry on the family legacy, considering his son’s life choices as a priest. On his birthday, young boy Min-guk (Kim Si-woo) and his little sister Min-seon (Yoon Chae-na) come to the restaurant with some big news. These kids introduce themselves as Moon-seok’s biological children whom the latter had fathered through sperm donations. Moo-ok -- desperate for grandkids -- is beyond thrilled to take care of the children. His son tries to retrace his past. The more he uncovers the past, the more shocking “About Family” gets.

Directed by Yang Woo-Suk, “About Family” is pure comedy gold. Moo-ok’s grumpy and extremely stingy character becomes one of the driving forces to the humor. And of course, the endless twists to Moon-seok’s sperm donation story. Just around 15 minutes in, “About Family” already had me -- and the other people in the audience -- laughing out loud with the radio interview scene. And that was not the only moment that made the audience cry with laughter. Also expect to gasp a lot because this movie will come with twist after twist.

It is best to not watch “About Family” on an empty stomach. Or if you have not eaten prior, don’t forget to buy some popcorn first. Many parts of the movie take place at the restaurant, so be prepared for tons of mouth-watering dumpling rolling scenes.

But it is not just popcorn that you have to bring.

Remember to bring a box of tissues to the theater because you are going to cry, ugly cry. “About Family” -- which jumps from the present to the past back and forth -- comes packed with heartwarming moments.

It is clear that the father-and-son duo have somewhat clashing personalities, and are not exactly on the best terms since Moon-seok’s mother’s passing. But they are clearly trying to cope with grief in their own way. Moon-seok chooses to be a monk, while his father throws himself into work at the restaurant. Moon-seok also blames Moo-ok’s stinginess for his mother’s death, although the father denies being a penny-pincher when it comes to his wife’s hospital bills. Luckily (and also expected), the father-and-son fix their relationship in the end. We also get to see the monk’s touching line that goes “to kids, their parents are the universe”.

Another heartwarming moment is how Moo-ok genuinely cares about the orphaned kids despite the big reveal that they are not actually Moon-seok’s. He even goes through the length of bribing the uncle to hand over their guardianship.

All in all, “About Family”, which is now playing in Indonesian theaters, is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: