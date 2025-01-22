Review: Topher Grace's Winston is the Cherry on Top of Mark Wahlberg’s Intense ‘Flight Risk’

Jakarta. Aircraft hijacking movie “Flight Risk” starring Mark Wahlberg can keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Wahlberg does a good job at portraying the psycho hitman Daryl Booth, and the goofy informant Winston (Topher Grace) becomes the cherry on top of the super intense movie.

Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk” starts out with Deputy US Marshall Madelyn Harris (Michelle Dockery) escorting Winston, the government witness, to a trial. Winston is accused of getting involved with a mob boss. But it turns out that Wahlberg’s Booth, the pilot that is transporting them, is a hitman sent to kill the informant.

The movie is mostly set inside a small aircraft. Despite the movie taking place entirely in Alaska’s snow-covered mountain peaks, the film only shows glimpses of the scenery. The CGI in scenes that show the aircraft feel choppy. Despite its downs, “Flight Risk” is still a pretty solid work that keeps the audience entertained for one and a half hours.

Mark Wahlberg on 'Flight Risk'. (Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Harris and Booth get into an adrenaline-pumping fight right after the latter’s cover gets blown. Despite being handcuffed, Booth still manages to mentally distress Harris. Thanks to Wahlberg’s acting, Booth is an incredibly menacing character that makes the audience think “when will this guy finally die?”. Aside from having to be on board with a madman, Harris and Winston have another problem. Harris does not know how to fly a plane. Luckily, the plane can connect to the happy-go-lucky Hasan (voiced by Maaz Ali) who guides Harris through the flight.

“Flight Risk”, which is now playing in Indonesian theaters, falls under the “suspense thriller” category, according to a data sheet received by the Jakarta Globe during the press screening. However, the movie surprisingly has tons of comedic moments, thanks to Winston’s one-liners and personality. His lines are even unexpectedly funnier than movies that market themselves as comedy film. His goofiness makes Winston more lovable. The no-nonsense Harris, too, grows fond of the socially awkward informant. Despite the many attempts to kill Winston, luckily he survives until the end of the movie.

