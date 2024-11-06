Review: Wolff Brothers’ Chemistry Hard Carry ‘The Accountant 2’

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 25, 2025 | 6:27 pm
SHARE
The Accountant 2 (2025). (Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Accountant 2 (2025). (Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jakarta. “The Accountant” is finally releasing its sequel after about 8 years, but the Wolff Brothers’ chemistry is hard carrying the second movie.

Filmmaker Gavin O’Connor and screenwriter Bill Dubuque are back to partnering on the American action thriller. Ben Affleck reprises his role as Christian “Chris” Wolff or the titular character, an autistic accountant who launders money for criminals. Jon Bernthal returns as The Accountant’s polar opposite, hitman brother Braxton Wolff. Other returning cast members include JK Simmons as Raymond King, the director of financial crimes of the Treasury Department, as well as Cynthia Addai-Robbinson who plays Marybeth Medina, a young Treasury agent.

The story started out with The Accountant being asked to solve King’s murder -- a pity as it meant a short screen time for the amazing JK Simmons. He later reunited with his brother Braxton to solve the mystery. What started out as a murder case led to a human trafficking ring mystery. 

You can watch “The Accountant 2” without seeing the original. Despite a seemingly generic premise, the execution of the human trafficking story in the sequel is quite messy. I got to watch “The Accountant” in a recent press screening, and I personally had a hard time following through with what actually happened, especially after it introduced cartels and smuggling into the mix. Even so, the bromance scenes gave some respite from the overly complicated plot. The deadpan humor in “The Accountant 2” was a nice touch in the action-packed film, especially on how Chris tries to get into the dating scene. 

Advertisement

In the acting department, Affleck and Bernthal did a great job in bringing the brotherly rivalry and chemistry into the big screen. And of course, Simmons brought his (short-lived) character to life once again.

“The Accountant 2” is now playing in Indonesian theaters.

Read More:
‘Drop’ Review: Date-Gone-Wrong Movie Keeps Viewers Guessing

Tags:
#Film
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Review: Wolff Brothers’ Chemistry Hard Carry ‘The Accountant 2’
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

Review: Wolff Brothers’ Chemistry Hard Carry ‘The Accountant 2’

 “The Accountant” is finally releasing its sequel after about 8 years, but the Wolff Brothers’ chemistry is hard carrying the second movie.
‘Red One’ Review: An Early Christmas Gift from JK Simmons' Santa
Lifestyle Nov 6, 2024 | 11:00 am

‘Red One’ Review: An Early Christmas Gift from JK Simmons' Santa

 The action-comedy movie “Red One” becomes an early Christmas gift about the kidnapping of the well-beloved legend Santa Claus (JK Simmons).

The Latest

Gaza's Food Stocks Depleted Under Israel Blockade
News 1 hours ago

Gaza's Food Stocks Depleted Under Israel Blockade

 The UN’s World Food Program says its food stocks in Gaza have run out, deepening the humanitarian crisis as Israel's blockade persists.
Citi Indonesia Profit Surges After Consumer Unit Exit
Business 2 hours ago

Citi Indonesia Profit Surges After Consumer Unit Exit

 Citi Indonesia posts Rp2.6t profit in 2024, driven by efficiency gains after consumer business divestment and leaner operations.
Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Expands QRIS Reach Despite US Trade Pressure

 Indonesia expands QRIS cross-border use, defending its payment system amid US pressure in ongoing trade negotiations.
BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall
News 2 hours ago

BPJPH Finds Pork in Halal-Labeled Marshmallows, Prompting Retail Recall

 South Sumatra authorities uncover non-halal ingredients in marshmallows, including pork, at Sevendays and Soma Market, prompting recall.
UNTR Eyes Non-Coal Sector with $1B Investment Plan for 2025
Business 3 hours ago

UNTR Eyes Non-Coal Sector with $1B Investment Plan for 2025

 United Tractors (UNTR) plans a $1B investment in non-coal sectors, focusing on minerals like nickel and gold, and renewable energy by 2025.
News Index

Most Popular

Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
1
Japan Pushes Back: A Turning Point in US Trade Relations
2
Indonesia’s Largest Muslim Group Defends Halal Rules Against US Criticism
3
Indonesian Retailers Won’t Accept Big-Name Products Directly from Chinese Factories: Association
4
VinFast, BYD Projects in Indonesia Face Disruptions from Local Groups
5
Judge Stashed $360,000 in Bribe Money Under Mattress, AGO Reveals
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED